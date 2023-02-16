ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mobile DMVs are returning to Monroe County in an effort to serve all residents in the county, according to County Clerk Jamie Romeo.

In a partnership with the Town of Ogden, Romeo says that multiple DMV sites are planned to bring multiple DMV sites across Monroe County in order to bring the DMV’s services to underserved communities.

The first mobile DMV will be located in Ogden’s Town Hall, with many more sites planned to be set up in the future.

“After a prolonged hiatuses and much-needed upgrades to State equipment, our partnership with Ogden will be the first of many to bring DMV services out into the community,” Romeo said.

The mobile DMV will be open on the third Wednesday of every month from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. with no appointments needed.