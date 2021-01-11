NY rapid testing network aims to help businesses with reduced restrictions

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — As part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2021 State of the State, New York will seek to establish a rapid COVID-19 testing network to help businesses reopen with reduced capacity restrictions.

This measure, one of many proposals submitted by the governor in his annual agenda for the state, says New York will aim to scale up the availability of testing to help businesses impacted by capacity restrictions.

Officials from the governor’s office say the rapid testing network with work with existing testing companies to set up convenient test sites in city centers, starting with New York City.

Officials from the governor’s office add that the state will work with local governments to “cut through any red tape to set up this critical infrastructure quickly.”

Officials say with this new network established for rapid testing locations, a customer can stop into a facility, get tested, and 15 minutes later be cleared for dinner or a movie.

Officials say this plan will provide an added layer of protection and confidence as New Yorkers resume economic activity.