Gov. Cuomo to deliver 2021 State of the State Address at 11:30 a.m. Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give his 2021 State of the State Address on Monday from Albany at 11:30 a.m.

During one of his COVID-19 response briefings last week, the governor said New York State is facing a $15 billion deficit. Two of the options the state is considering to close the gap is legalizing online sports betting, and legalizing recreational marijuana.

While acknowledging these two revenue sources wouldn’t be enough to close the budget gap in the short term, the governor said he was optimistic that the new Democratic-led Senate would be more willing to work with the states on funding than the previous iteration of Congress.

On Sunday, the governor proposed legislation to expand and improve access to telehealth for all as part of the 2021 State of the State.

These reforms include adjusting reimbursement incentives to encourage telehealth, eliminating outdated regulatory prohibitions on the delivery of telehealth, removing outdated location requirements, addressing technical unease among both patients and providers through training programs, and establishing other programs to incentivize innovative uses of telehealth.

All this while the state — along with the country — battles COVID-19 and works to distribute the vaccination to all New Yorkers. On Friday, the governor announced phase 1b would begin on Monday — expanding the vaccination to New Yorkers over 75, teachers and emergency responders.

