ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — United We Stand, a non-profit based in Wayne County is working to help families get the resources they need.

During the first three Fridays in December, the group is hosting an event called ‘WRAP While You RAP’— gift wrapping and resource assistance as part of its Resource Assistance Program (RAP). They expected to help nine families but received interest from 39 they are hoping to help.

“We want to help them develop those skills so that they know how to do the research so that they know who to call, know how to call by themselves,” said Makayla Miller, CEO and Founder of United We Stand. “A lot of time that anxiety takes over and they’re like ‘well I’ve been told no a hundred times so I can’t do this.'”

Miller and her husband Matt started United We Stand in March of this year. In the first month, they purchased seven rooms auctioned by the local hotel in Newark. They ended up with 12 beds, lamps, and other items they gave away, for free, in less than 48 hours. But asking for help isn’t always easy for those in need.

“The reality is the stigma behind like poverty and whatever that may be, or mental health like it’s not good enough,” said Marissa Holloway, a licensed master of social worker who is on the board of United We Stand. Holloway works at an elementary school when she’s not at United We Stand, and told News 8 a lot of the time kids at school don’t want to be seen walking out of the social worker’s office with clothes or food because it can be embarrassing. “They don’t want to be seen needing help. And, whereas this is outside of the school you can pull in here, it looks like maybe you’re going to Mcdonald’s,” she said.

United We Stand is located amongst other businesses, so when families in need enter nobody can necessarily pinpoint where they are going. The organization helps families with young kids, but mostly adolescents. “There’s a lot of adolescents, a lot of teenagers who are out there on their own and a lot of them even provide for their own families,” said Miller. “I’ve worked in programs where kids would be 14 years old and they’re like ‘I need to make money because I’m the only one providing for my family.'”

Miller told News 8 that much of the donated items stay in Wayne County, as those who receive donations tend to pass it forward to other members of the county. “Those community members that need help, we will help them, or other community members will help them. They’ll also give back, turn back around, and say well I had help a few months ago and we got these items that you guys can have,” said Miller.

Although United We Stand is an official non-profit. The organization is officially kicking things off in March 2024.