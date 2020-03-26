Operation Freedom Ride Inc. offering free dog and cat food

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Operation Freedom Ride, a local organization that brings puppies and cats from out of state shelters for Rochesterians to adopt, is doing its part during the crisis by offering free dog and cat food, as well as cat litter to “anyone that is in need.”

“We are offering to pay for any first responders, nurses, police etc. dog boarding, daycare or walks,” Avery Hicks with Operation Freedom Ride said in a statement.

She also said that can provide “up to a week” of supplies per person.

The organization is also donating pet food to the Webster UCC Pet Food Pantry.