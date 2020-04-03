‘Operation Canned Goods’: Veteran Outreach Center to hold one-day food drive

1  of  75
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Veteran Outreach Center in Rochester is holding a food drive Monday, April 6th. The drive aims to provide essential food to Rochester’s veterans. They’re looking for non-perishable fruits, vegetable, grains, canned goods, and paper products.

The drive runs from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m., and items can be dropped offed at 447 South Ave., at the gazebo behind the building. A staff member will come and pick it up afterwards.

“Our Quartermaster Program has seen a significant increase in the number of Veterans reaching out to us for help to secure essential food items,” Veterans Outreach Center Executive Director and U.S. Army Veteran Laura Stradley said in a statement today. “We are hoping the community can rally together and help us provide nonperishable food for the brave men and women who sacrificed for our country, especially during this difficult time.”

VOC said that they will practice proper social distancing and sanitation protocols.

