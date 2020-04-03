‘Operation Canned Goods’: Veteran Outreach Center to hold one-day food drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Veteran Outreach Center in Rochester is holding a food drive Monday, April 6th. The drive aims to provide essential food to Rochester’s veterans. They’re looking for non-perishable fruits, vegetable, grains, canned goods, and paper products.

The drive runs from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m., and items can be dropped offed at 447 South Ave., at the gazebo behind the building. A staff member will come and pick it up afterwards.

“Our Quartermaster Program has seen a significant increase in the number of Veterans reaching out to us for help to secure essential food items,” Veterans Outreach Center Executive Director and U.S. Army Veteran Laura Stradley said in a statement today. “We are hoping the community can rally together and help us provide nonperishable food for the brave men and women who sacrificed for our country, especially during this difficult time.”

VOC said that they will practice proper social distancing and sanitation protocols.