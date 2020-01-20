Smith’s late power-play goal leads Predators over Sabres 2-1

The Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Craig Smith’s power-play goal with 6:29 remaining in the third period propelled the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

Ryan Johansen also scored for Nashville, which snapped a two-game skid. Sam Reinhart had the lone goal for Buffalo, which had won its previous three games.

With Sabres captain Jack Eichel in the penalty box serving a tripping penalty, Smith redirected Kyle Turris’ shot off the left post, then off of the left leg of Buffalo goaltender Linus Ullmark and into the net for Smith’s 11th goal of the season.