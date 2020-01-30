Johansson gets first NHL call-up to replace Ullmark

The Buffalo Sabres announced Wednesday that goalie Linus Ullmark will be out 3-4 weeks with a lower body injury.

The injury occurred in the third period of the team’s game Tuesday night against Ottawa. Ullmark’s leg seemed to stay under his body as he fell backwards. He had to be helped off the ice.

“We’re disappointed for him and for us because he was really building a good season here,” Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger said,

In response to Ullmark’s injury, the Sabres recalled goalie Jonas Johansson from the Amerks. Johansson is coming off his appearance in the AHL All-Star game last weekend. He had a 13-3-3 record in Rochester with a 2.19 goals against average and a .925 save percentage.

It’s been a whirlwind few days of travel. The Amerks were in Syracuse on Saturday. Johansson flew out to California for the AHL All-Star weekend Sunday and Monday. He returned to Rochester Tuesday night and got the call up. He drove to Buffalo Wednesday morning.

Johansson is excited to have his first shot to play in the NHL. “I was calling my parents, calling my family, it’s something you only had in your dreams before and now it became reality,” he said.

Ullmark’s injury also gives goalie Carter Hutton a chance to return to form. He won his first six starts of the year and has lost his last 11.

“I’m excited to get in there. It’s part of the game. There’s injuries. I’ve been in this situation before,” Hutton said. “I feel bad for (Ullmark) because he was playing great, rock solid all year. He was having a career year for sure. Right now, I just got to go in there and play hockey. It will be fun.”

Coach Ralph Krueger said he will wait until Thursday to announce who will get the start against the Canadiens. Faceoff is 7pm at Keybank Center.