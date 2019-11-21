Young linebackers shine against the Dolphins

The Bills defense has been contingent upon the growth of two of their youngest linebackers, Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds.

A lot of the season, they were playing a really strict, rigid game. The second they began to play freely, the success started to come.

” I believe a player at his best no matter who it is and what’s going on, is when they’re just reading and reacting,” said Edmunds. “I still feel like I can improve a whole whole lot. That’s the thing I’m most proud of, it’s what keeps me going.”

Even against a team like Miami, Milano and Edmunds found ways to shine, including getting to Ryan Fitzpatrick in the pocket and playing explosively.

“It’s good to see young guys flying around the field,” said Micah Hyde.

Veteran linebackers like Lorenzo Alexander see a lot of promise in the two, and believe their growth together will only continue.

“When these guys are playing at a high level, we tend to win games,” said Alexander. “They have a great relationship with communicating which has really helped them and you can see how they’ve really come into their own as a pair.”