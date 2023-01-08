Josh Allen speaks to the team in a huddle before the game (Thad Brown / News 8 WROC)

Editor’s Note: News 8 will continue to update this story as game day progresses.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The last game of the season and playoffs is already a must-see event. However, after the positive health updates following Monday night’s injury involving Damar Hamlin that made national headlines, Sunday’s Buffalo Bills game against the New England Patriots is something that cannot be missed.

Following the Bills’ entrance running out onto the field, which was met with flags with the No. 3 and the message “Pray for Damar,” the NFL acknowledged everyone’s thoughts and prayers for Damar Hamlin and had a moment of celebration and cheers as the game was about to begin.

The medical and training staff of the Buffalo Bills received a huge standing ovation during the pregame. Every member was introduced.

#Bills medical and training staff gets huge ovation pregame.

Every member introduced.

Lots of hugs and handshakes.



And lots of three fingers in the air. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/OtqDlPRZIC — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 8, 2023

During the Defensive back’s pregame huddle, which is Damar Hamlin’s position group, they say “We feel him with us.” Also, during this, Bills quarterback Josh Allen pointed to the No. 3 patch on his jersey, which all players are wearing throughout the game, and said, “We always say we play for the name on the front of the jersey, not the name on the back.”

DBs huddle pregame.

Damar Hamlin's position group.



"We feel him with us."#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/cO6kzpWgI3 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 8, 2023

Throughout the day, members of the NFL, including the two competing teams, showed their support for Hamlin by signing merchandise and taking photos with fans, and wearing Hamlin’s number on hats and shirts.

Buffalo Bills Outside Linebacker Von Miller made an appearance at the field prior to the game. This is his first game he has attended since his knee surgery in December.

Von Miller is here.

In a 3 hat of course.



First game he's attended since the knee surgery.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/znAG27Fute — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 8, 2023

National Football League Commissioner Rodger Goodell interacted with fans throughout the stadium prior to the start of the game, signing merchandise and taking photos.

A fan wanted a Roger Goodell to take a selfie with him. From ten feet up.



So the fan tossed the phone to Goodell to make it happen.



"I trust you."#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/HNLeLrx72X — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 8, 2023

The New England Patriots and the rest of the NFL were seen showing their support in black “Love for Hamlin” t-shirts. The Buffalo Bills were the only team with shirts in blue.

Patriots and the whole NFL wearing the black Love for Damar shirt today.



Only the #Bills are in blue. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/qzwIIsiZeO — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 8, 2023

Before the game, as members of the Bills made their way into the Highmark Stadium, each one was seen walking in clothing that honored Hamlin.