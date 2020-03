FOXBORO, MA – SEPTEMBER 10: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots cheers as he runs on to the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WROC) — Six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady posted on Instagram Tuesday morning that his long tenure with the New England Patriots is coming to an end.

Brady is one of the most decorated players in NFL history. In his 20 years with the Patriots he has won six championships, played in nine Super Bowls, won four Super Bowl MVP awards as well as three NFL MVP awards.

