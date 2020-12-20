This division title is about Sean McDermott and the avalanche he created

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Dion Dawkins said this week there was a time when he and some of the other Bills core players weren’t so sure about “The Process”.

There wasn’t any specific issue. It was more about the 6-10 season the Bills had in 2018 and some maturing that was needed. These were young guys–who weren’t quite sure what to make of the NFL in the first place–finally deciding and buying in to what their head coach was selling.

Two years later, that team is a division champion. Sean McDermott ended the 17 year playoff drought. Now, he’s ended the 25 year division title drought.

This game in Denver was a destruction pretty much from the get-go. Josh Allen was frolicking through the Denver secondary with his arm and his legs. Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley each topped 100 yards. The Bills even converted a first and goal from the 30 for a touchdown… and to Jake Kumerow, no less.

Saturday night was a party that Bills fans have been planning for a long time. It’s one all those diehard front porch flag wavers have long deserved. “I’m hoping there’s a lot more people buying Bills flags tonight,” McDermott said with a smile.

Give that defense a fair amount of credit, too. In 3 of the 4 games since the bye, Buffalo has allowed less than 20 points. The one team that did get to 20 (San Francisco) did so on a last minute touchdown.

The defense has now scored in each of the last 2 games. They have forced turnovers in each of the last nine games and have forced at least two turnovers in four of their last six.

Developing and improving are big parts of the McDermott Process. Most of the all, the Process is about not stopping. It’s continuous. It’s day after day, week after week after week. McDermott even said Saturday night that his team will have to try again to get better tomorrow.

There are no letdowns with the Bills. They may commit penalties and turnovers, but they don’t beat themselves and they don’t lose where they are expected to win. Under McDermott, the Bills are now 23-4 outright when they are the Vegas favorite. That’s the best record in the league since 2017. Buffalo is also now 10-0 when they are favored by 5 points or more (the Bills were -6 for Saturday’s game in Denver).

Buffalo left very few cracks open for Denver to crawl through and make this a game. Even when the Broncos thought they found one as the first half ended, Buffalo slammed it shut immediately. Andre Roberts ran the second half kick across midfield. Allen cashed that in with a TD run. On the next play, Jerry Hughes is breaking ankles on a defensive touchdown and the contest was officially a laugher.

There’s a lot of factors that go into saving a team from the stubbed toes and gunshot wounds to the feet that seem to bite everyone else. It helps to be really talented and really smart. The Bills are certainly both. They’re also very experienced and, at this point, incredibly confident. As Micah Hyde once said, “Confidence is a helluva of a drug”. Sometimes, you’re just flying so high, no one else can reach up and grab you.

You might expect “culture” to be listed as a reason. I don’t believe in culture as “effecting” success. I think you win and that creates culture. I don’t want to digress into a debate about culture, but I bring it up because there is a factor at work here I do believe in: belief.

McDermott said this week he talked with Hughes during practice about how he was the longest tenured Bills player and, specifically, about how much McDermott appreciated the support Hughes offered when McDermott arrived.

He wasn’t the only one. McDermott specifically mentioned Kyle Williams, Lorenzo Alexander and Eric Wood during his postgame as a part of this division championship. He talked about Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Steve Tasker and the hero’s of the 90’s Super Bowl teams as well (Marv Levy even sent McDermott a congratulatory email). McDermott thanked the Pegulas, Brandon Beane, the team’s support staff and, of course, BillsMafia.

They all believed. Even when there was reason to doubt in 2018. Even if guys like Dawkins needed a bit of convincing and nudging along the way.

Now, everyone is pushing in the same direction at One Bills Drive. Everyone. And it’s been going on four straight years,

When that happens, the pushing becomes an avalanche. The Broncos found that out the hard way on Saturday. Just like the AFC East.

The only question is who will find out next.