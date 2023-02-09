ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Eagles and the Chiefs will be facing off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in Super Bowl LVII — and football fans are eagerly anticipating the big game.

Both teams are going to have an army of fans behind them cheering them on, but the question is — which team has the most people cheering for them in Rochester?

News 8 conducted a poll on Twitter asking the people of Rochester who will win the big game. As of Thursday, the results are in the favor of the Eagles with 66.1% of voters.

To all Rochester football fans — who do you think will win the Big Game this upcoming Sunday? — News 8 WROC (@News_8) February 8, 2023

Even though the Eagles are currently dominating this local poll, the Chiefs have a larger amount of people rooting for them across the state. According to a study gathering Twitter data, there is more support for the Chiefs than the Eagles.

However, the Eagles may be garnering more support nationwide. The study also shows that 28 states show a majority of support for the Eagles and only 22 states show a majority of support for the Chiefs.

Despite these findings, football fans will know for sure who will walk out of State Farm Stadium victorious this upcoming Sunday at 6:30 p.m.