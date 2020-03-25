Pegulas donating $1.2 million in Covid-19 relief to WNY

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Pegulas donating $1.2 million in Covid-19 relief to WNY

NFL
Posted: / Updated:
Pegulas_-9117165629640455163

Pegula Sports and Entertainment announced on Wednesday that they will partner with the Bills and Sabres foundations to offer at least $1.2 million in aid to Western New York to combat the effects of Covid-19. PSE is the organizational umbrella for the Bills and Sabres run by team owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

The money has three primary destinations. It will first go towards a newly formed Western NY Covid-19 Community Relief Fund. There were 18 Buffalo foundations that created the fund on Tuesday and invited the foundations of both Pegula sports teams to join it.

FeedMore WNY will take a chunk of the money. That organization is a combination of the former Food Bank of WNY and Meals on Wheels. The rest will go to first responders and health care workers.

“We realize we are in uncertain times as a nation and as a community,” said PSE President and CEO Kim Pegula in a statement. “Like many Western New Yorkers, we are faced with making difficult decisions, but we realize that focusing on the health and welfare of our community is what will get us through these difficult times. While we don’t yet know the scope of the pandemic, we wanted to ensure that we were able to give some immediate assistance to those in need and those fighting on the front lines. We applaud the community relief fund and are proud that our foundations will join these community leaders in their efforts.” 

“Terry and I have always believed that something positive can come out of something negative, and we pray this situation is no exception.”

The full release can be read below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss