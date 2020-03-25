Pegulas donating $1.2 million in Covid-19 relief to WNY

Pegula Sports and Entertainment announced on Wednesday that they will partner with the Bills and Sabres foundations to offer at least $1.2 million in aid to Western New York to combat the effects of Covid-19. PSE is the organizational umbrella for the Bills and Sabres run by team owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

The money has three primary destinations. It will first go towards a newly formed Western NY Covid-19 Community Relief Fund. There were 18 Buffalo foundations that created the fund on Tuesday and invited the foundations of both Pegula sports teams to join it.

FeedMore WNY will take a chunk of the money. That organization is a combination of the former Food Bank of WNY and Meals on Wheels. The rest will go to first responders and health care workers.

“We realize we are in uncertain times as a nation and as a community,” said PSE President and CEO Kim Pegula in a statement. “Like many Western New Yorkers, we are faced with making difficult decisions, but we realize that focusing on the health and welfare of our community is what will get us through these difficult times. While we don’t yet know the scope of the pandemic, we wanted to ensure that we were able to give some immediate assistance to those in need and those fighting on the front lines. We applaud the community relief fund and are proud that our foundations will join these community leaders in their efforts.”

“Terry and I have always believed that something positive can come out of something negative, and we pray this situation is no exception.”

