Patrick Mahomes says he’s cleared concussion protocol, set to play vs. Bills in AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped off the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WROC) — Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes reportedly told media Friday that he has cleared concussion protocol and is “good to go” for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

Mahomes told reporters the update during a Zoom press availability Friday afternoon.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went through his third consecutive day of practice Friday.

Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of the Chiefs’ 22-17 victory over Cleveland. He spent a few minutes in the injury tent on the sideline before running up the tunnel to the locker room. But within a few minutes of leaving the field, the team said that he had sustained a concussion and would not return. Chad Henne finished the game in his place.

Mahomes did a light workout Wednesday before a full practice Thursday. The workout Friday was another light practice.

Buffalo Bills (15-3, 6-2 Away) at Kansas City Chiefs (16-1, 7-2 Home)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO.

Coverage: News 8/CBS

Thursday odds:

Moneyline: BUF: (+140) |KC (-160)

Spread: BUF: +3 (-105) |KC -3 (-115)

Total: 54 — Under: (-110) |Over (-110)

Tale of the tape

Offense

Yards/play: BUF: 6.1 (6th) |KC: 6.3 (2nd)

Yards/rush: BUF: 4.2 (19th) | KC: 4.5 (11th)

Yards/pass: BUF: 8.0 (4th) |KC: 7.9 (6th)

Points/game: BUF: 31.3 (2nd) |KC: 29.6 (6th)

Third down conversions: BUF: 49.7% (1st) |KC: 49.0 (3rd)

Red Zone TD percentage: BUF: 61.8% (13th) |KC: 61.0 (14th)

Turnovers allowed: BUF: 22 (20th) |KC: 16 (4th)

Defense

Yards/play: BUF: 5.5 (12th) |KC: 5.6 (18th)

Yards/rush: BUF: 4.6 (22nd) |KC: 4.5 (16th)

Yards/pass: BUF: 6.9 (8th) |KC: 7.1 (12th)

Points/game: BUF: 23.4 (16th) |KC: 22.6 (10th)

Third down conversions: BUF: 39.8% (13th) |KC: 41.0% (17th)

Red Zone TD percentage: BUF: 65.6% (28th) |KC: 76.6 % (32nd)

Turnovers forced: BUF: 26 (3rd) |KC: 22 (10th)

