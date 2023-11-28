PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WROC) — A frequent talking point from the Eagles’ overtime win over the Bills has been the referees.

Sure, there were some missed calls. Coinflip decisions that went against the Bills. That will happen in every NFL game, it’s a very difficult sport to officiate.

But the notion that head referee Shawn Hochuli was calling a game to favor the Eagles like he’s done for years is just simply not supported by facts.

A popular post by Warren Sharp has been shared thousands of times and viewed by millions citing the Eagles’ recent success in Hochuli games. They’ve won their last five such games and have covered the spread in each of those matchups.

But that post on X, formerly known as Twitter, has the limiter of the Eagles having Nick Sirianni as their head coach. Why? Because the first Eagles game that Hochuli officiated as referee was a 36-23 win for the Titans on September 30th, 2018. If Hochuli is smothered in brotherly love, why did the Eagles lose that game?

And in those six games, it’s not even apparent that the Eagles got a friendly whistle. The Eagles were called for 33 penalties by Hochuli compared to 39 on their opponent. However, Philadelphia was actually called for more penalty yards than their opponents (325-296).

The calls that an official chooses to make certainly aren’t the only way that a referee impacts a game. However, you would expect the penalty yardage to favor the Eagles if Hochuli was making a point to influence the games.

Plus, the 5-0 record can simply just be chalked up to a coincidence. Nick Sirianni’s Eagles have been wildly successful over the past three years, with a 33-12 record and a .733 winning percentage.

If you were to pick any five games at random in his regular season tenure, there is a 21.2% chance that you’ve picked five Philadelphia wins. With 17 referees, there should actually be about three referees that have a similar record officiating Eagles’ games.

Consider John Hussey. Since Hussey became a referee in 2015, the Eagles are 7-0 when Hussey is their official. That includes the 2023 NFC Championship Game and a 2-0 record with Sirianni as head coach.

And while Hochuli has given more penalties to the Bills than their opponents over his tenure, it’s such a small sample size that it’s impossible to claim any bias.

The Bills are 1-3 in games refereed by Hochuli. The most recent was a 24-10 win by the Bills against the Patriots in 2022. He didn’t call a single Bills game in 2021, 2020, or 2019. In 2018 he called two Bills losses, one against the Dolphins and the season-opener as Nathan Peterman led the Bills to a 47-3 defeat.

In those four matchups, the Bills were called for 40 penalties and 347 penalty yards while their opponents were called for 27 penalties for 259 yards. A discrepancy for sure, but nothing that could be erased by two favorable games for the Bills.

So if you’re looking to place some anger for Sunday’s loss, by all means, throw some towards the officials. But if you’re chalking those calls up to a grand conspiracy by Hochuli and the NFL, the numbers are not on your side.