NFL Draft Top 21-32 Picks

by: 8NewsNow staff and Nexstar Media Wire

NEXSTAR MEDIA WIRE As the sporting world looks to get back on track, the National Football League will go virtual with its presentation of the NFL Draft.  It’s one of the few events in sports that hasn’t been canceled, so our team across the nation will get you ready for what’s sure to be must-see TV!

We’ll be previewing the first round of the NFL Draft during special livestreams Monday through Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST/ 12 p.m. PST.

The April 23-25 draft was originally scheduled to be in Las Vegas.  Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce first-round picks from his home in Bronxville, New York while teams submit their selections virtually.

And just because the in-person festivities in Las Vegas were canceled doesn’t mean we can’t bring some of “Sin City” to the Draft coverage.

Las Vegas newly became an NFL team city and we will bring some of the excitement surrounding the building of the new Allegiant Stadium as it gets ready to open its doors to the city’s first NFL team– the Las Vegas Raiders!

Daily a Las Vegas sports book director will break down the odds and have projections on players and NFL teams. The show will be co-hosted by sports director Chris Maathuis.

Here’s the streaming schedule:

  • Monday, April 20: 3:00pm EST
  • Tuesday, April 21: 3:00pm EST
  • Wednesday, April 22: 3:00pm EST
  • Thursday, April 23: 8:00pm EST

