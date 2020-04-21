1  of  75
WATCH NOW: The NFL Draft Top 11-20 Picks

NFL Draft

by: 8NewsNow staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NEXSTAR MEDIA WIRE — As the NFL prepares to go virtual with its anticipated Draft presentation, our sports team across the nation gears up for one of the most exciting sporting events of the year.

Co-hosted by Chris Maathuis, on Tuesday’s NFL Draft 2020 livestream show, our team continues to preview the 11-20 NFL picks.

The team sits down with some of the sport’s top analysts as we move closer to the NFL Draft. The team will also break down the middle of Round 1, and discuss who may be the best fit for each team. We’ll get to know more about the players themselves as the first virtual draft in history nears.

Don’t miss our daily breakdown of the odds and projections on players and NFL teams daily.

  • Tuesday, April 21                           3:00pm EST/12:00 pm PST Preview picks 11-20
  • Wednesday, April 22                     3:00pm EST/12:00 pm PST Preview picks 1-10
  • Thursday, April 23 8:00pm EST/5:00 pm PST Live NFL Draft Coverage

