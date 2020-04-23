1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

The 2020 NFL Draft round one ‘mock’

NFL Draft

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 25, 2019, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft in Nashville, Tenn. In a memo sent to the 32 teams Monday, April 6, 2020, and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft. The guidelines include no group gatherings. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, FIle)

An NFL Draft round one projection of truth:

  1. Bengals–Joe Burrow.
  2. Washington–Chase Young, but they’ll try really hard to screw it up.
  3. Lions–A player who will somehow continue to waste the career of Matt Stafford.
  4. Giants–It doesn’t matter. Dave Gettleman will get ripped for it anyway.
  5. Dolphins–They tanked for Tua all year, so it’ll be… a tackle.
  6. Chargers–A quarterback who won’t want to play for them.
  7. Panthers–A defensive player. You see their division?
  8. Cardinals–Someone who damn well better keep Kyler Murray healthy.
  9. Jaguars–A player with a second round grade. Tank for Trevor full steam ahead.
  10. Browns–Someone who immediately deserves your sympathy.
  11. Jets–Someone big.
  12. Raiders–Someone fast.
  13. 49ers–If it’s not a receiver, then every mock draft will be wrong.
  14. Bucs–(Too busy planning the Super Bowl parade to pay attention)
  15. Broncos–See Niners pick.
  16. Falcons–No matter what, it’ll be less fun than their final pick in 1972 when they selected John Wayne. Seriously… THAT John Wayne.
  17. Cowboys–Jerry Jones… alone in a room with 17 computers and no IT help. What could go wrong?
  18. Dolphins–(Praying they don’t regret the decision they made at #5)
  19. Raiders–Someone else fast.
  20. Jaguars–Ok… this pick they’ll take kinda seriously.
  21. Eagles–Not a linebacker. Hasn’t happened for Philly in round one since 1979. (President of the News 8 Eagles fan club Alexa Ross pushed for “It doesn’t matter, the fans will hate it” here, but they won a Super Bowl too recently. Another year or two, and that’ll be back)
  22. Vikings–Fatalistic Bills fans fully expect this to be the next Pat Mahomes.
  23. Patriots–(Finally realizing how hard this is when you don’t have the greatest QB of all time as a safety net)
  24. Saints–The Round One Champion (AKA the only guy who is immediately on vacation)
  25. Vikings–Someone who can get a stop.
  26. Dolphins–(Starting to get delusions of AFC East grandeur)
  27. Seahawks–Dear Lord, please make it an offensive lineman so we can all see Russell Wilson live past 35.
  28. Ravens–The guy who will earn them a 2025 compensation pick.
  29. Titans–The only guy lucky enough not to have any worries about tackling Derrick Henry.
  30. Packers–Someone who, every day, will now get to see this:

31. 49ers–They still have John Lynch, right? It’ll be fine.

32. Chiefs–They still have Pat Mahomes, right? It’ll be fine.

54. Bills–As long as he says nice things about Josh Allen… and chicken wings (but, bad things about ranch!!), the fans will be good.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss