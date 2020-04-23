The 2020 NFL Draft round one ‘mock’

Yetur Gross-Matos would have liked to have been in Las Vegas for the NFL draft on Thursday night, but the Penn State defensive lineman is OK participating from home.

Gross-Matos is one of 58 prospects who will take part remotely in the draft, which has gone virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The players received video kits from the NFL that will record their reactions to being selected, whether is it is during the first round on Thursday, second or third rounds on Friday, or during the remaining four rounds on Saturday.