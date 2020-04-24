Thad Three Things: Bills Draft Edition

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 28: Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane, answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on February 28, 2018 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Three things on my mind as the Bills head into the 2020 Draft… or at least the second round of it:

There Is No Wrong Answer

Brandon Beane has done exemplary work assembling this Bills roster the last two-plus years. Buffalo goes into this draft with no obvious holes and it’ll take some gymnastics to reach an argument they have a crying need anywhere.

Sure, they could use a second running back or another corner (who doesn’t) or maybe another offensive lineman. They could tap into a deep well of wide receivers or maybe even make a big picture pick by potentially replacing someone who may be too expensive to be worth a long term deal (see Milano, Matt).

The bottom line is Beane can do whatever he wants. Any answer is the right answer. We might look back and lament missing out on a player picked after a Bills pick, but no one knows that now. Every pick is a good pick this weekend.

If Beane wants, he could handle this like a lazy fantasy owner: pre-rank his favorite players before the draft, check in occasionally to see when his pick is up and then just hand in the top name remaining on his board.

Defense First

The Bills last year had a great defense and a pedestrian at best offense. So what does Beane do this offseason? Of course, most of the additions are on defense.

There is only one new name that’s been added to the offense so far. Granted, it’s a HUGE name. It’s, potentially, a game changing name, but Stefon Diggs is the entirety of the offensive cavalry headed into the draft. And it may stay that way early.

There is a nice group of edge rushers who have a good chance to be available at pick 54: Julian Okwara, Josh Uche and Curtis Weaver. Corner could still be plentiful with names like Bryce Hall, Jaylon Johnson and Stefon’s brother Trevon Diggs. There’s also everybody’s D-2 darling in safety Kyle Duggar. All would make a lot of sense for the Bills.

Don’t be surprised if the offensive reinforcements wait at least until pick two for Beane.

Wide Receiver Is Happening

The Bills might have the best group of top three receivers in the league in Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley. This is also probably the best group of receivers available for the draft in years. The Bills aren’t going to miss out on that.

Brown and Beasley are scheduled to count nearly $17 million combined on the cap in 2021. They will both be over 30 years old that year. If the Bills land a productive wideout this year, it could make the receiving group more cost efficient next year, if not obviously younger.

Like we said above, Beane is in a spot where he could just take best player available every round. There’s so much receiver depth in this draft, it’s inevitable that a receiver will be the best player available for Beane at some point. Maybe more than one “some point”. He’ll pull the trigger because it’ll make too much sense.

Bonus Thing

I like a pair of big running backs late-ish: Zack Moss and A.J. Dillon.

Moss could be really good. He has such a boxy frame, it’s uncomfortable watching him as a running back. He’s hard to take down and loves dropping the hammer to finish runs. Plays faster than he looks and is a sneaky good receiver. If he’s on the board in round three (possible), it’ll be hard to pass up.

Dillon is the monster back of this draft: 6-0 and 250 pounds. Yet he ran a faster 40 yard dash than Devin Bleeping Singletary (4.53 to 4.66). He needs some development, but at least could be a better between the tackles finisher than the Bills have now. Dillon might around in round four, but in any round after the second, he’s a name to watch.