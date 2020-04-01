Canceled by Coronavirus: Vegas’ elaborate draft plans change

LAS VEGAS (NEXSTAR) –– In 2019, NFL Draft officials presented elaborate plans to leaders in the Las Vegas-area of what they hoped to showcase at April’s NFL kickoff event. From fan events to massive stages, the plans would’ve had major economic impacts on the area.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, all that’s now off the table.

Fan Experience at Caesars property

NFL Draft representatives presented a list of community partners including local law enforcement and resort partners.

Renderings of proposed main stage

The presentation included renderings of 3 different stages at several locations on the Strip including a main stage at the Bellagio Fountains to be constructed on the water as well as a Fan Experience at the Caesars lot area and also the main theater stage is a covered structure near Caesars Forum designed as an ode to Fremont Street Experience as a nod to old Las Vegas.

With public events called off, it remains to be seen exactly how the NFL Draft will be presented — or if the NFL will return in the future to bring their initial blueprints to life.