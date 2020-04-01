1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Canceled by Coronavirus: Vegas’ elaborate draft plans change

NFL Draft

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (NEXSTAR) –– In 2019, NFL Draft officials presented elaborate plans to leaders in the Las Vegas-area of what they hoped to showcase at April’s NFL kickoff event. From fan events to massive stages, the plans would’ve had major economic impacts on the area.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, all that’s now off the table.

Fan Experience at Caesars property

NFL Draft representatives presented a list of community partners including local law enforcement and resort partners.

Renderings of proposed main stage

The presentation included renderings of 3 different stages at several locations on the Strip including a main stage at the Bellagio Fountains to be constructed on the water as well as a Fan Experience at the Caesars lot area and also the main theater stage is a covered structure near Caesars Forum designed as an ode to Fremont Street Experience as a nod to old Las Vegas.

With public events called off, it remains to be seen exactly how the NFL Draft will be presented — or if the NFL will return in the future to bring their initial blueprints to life.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss