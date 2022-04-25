You’ve read a thousand mock drafts by now. This mock draft is not one of those.
This isn’t a mock of players, positions and teams. This is a mock draft of truth. Of reality. No matter if that reality might sting worse than the open palm of Will Smith.
I only ask you do what Chris Rock would do: endure the pain and move along. Now… on with the mock.
- Jaguars–Someone that absolutely, positively, 100 percent after every game will be on the plane ride home.
- Lions–A quarterback… chaser.
- Texans–Does it matter?
- Jets–As of Monday afternoon, someone who might make Gang Green the ButtFumble of league wide jokes. Again.
- Giants–What Would Brandon Beane Do?
- Panthers–Another swing at getting the quarterback correct. Eff Dem Picks, right?
- Giants–Joe Schoen: “Anyone got that How To Run A Draft hotline?” Voice in back: “Yep… it’s 1… 716…”
- Falcons–Please someone who can take the pressure off my prized dynasty tight end Kyle Pitts.
- Seahawks–I’m not totally sure there’s anyone competent left minding the store here.
- Jets–Someone who will hit the over on boo’s .
- Commanders–For the love of God, a decent person.
- Vikings–Someone who will be held back by Kirk Cousins.
- Texans–Someone to help
the quarterback they draft next yearDavis Mills.
- Ravens–They could throw Lamar Jackson a life raft so the offense doesn’t drown in the playoffs again, but nope. It’ll be someone that will be very good on defense.
- Eagles–A bust receiver who might one day try to become a tight end.
- Saints–They traded a first round pick from a likely better draft next year to get an extra first round pick this year, sight unseen, so…. someone who better be damn good.
- Chargers–Someone who will suck me in, yet again, to believe in this team as a darkhorse Super Bowl contender no matter how much we all know it’s not happening.
- Eagles–Someone who might be their first round one linebacker since 1979! (I have it that way in our Buffalo Kickoff Live mock draft. It’s a decidedly inferior product to this draft, but still worth your time. Out Tuesday!)
- Saints–I’m not sure, but want to take a moment to warn you away from the Netflix snooze-fest Home Team, based on Sean Payton coaching his son’s football team while on the BountyGate suspension. It’s Kevin James, but if he were sedated, somehow making a man who allowed an injure for money scheme to blossom in his locker room look worse as the overbearing, lost-all-perspective coach of eight year olds. Topped with (chef’s kiss) what’s gotta be a top 5 worst ever cameo by Payton himself at the end.
- Steelers–Someone who will be immediately and incessantly compared to Ben Roethlisberger.
- Patriots–Someone who could perhaps help force an occasional Bills punt.
- Packers–Someone who has to replace DeVante Adams. Good luck, buddy.
- Cardinals–Someone who better have his Kyler Murray excuses ready.
- Cowboys–Someone they’ll overpay in four years.
- Bills–Someone who will mercifully end the need for BillsMafia to declare they are “Team” Whatever.
- Titans–Don’t say it too loud in Nashville, but… someone to play quarterback… or even the position behind him.
- Bucs–Someone Tom Brady can plot to take with him to Miami (click here)
- Packers–For the love of God, someone that makes Aaron Rodgers happy because I think we’re all plenty tired of upset, needy and drama fueled Aaron.
- Chiefs–Someone who has to replace Tyreek Hill. Good luck, buddy.
- Chiefs–Someone who will be picked with exactly 13 seconds left on their draft clock because… you know.
- Bengals–Someone big and strong who might save Joe Burrow from his weekly pinata impression.
- Lions–Someone who should be picked the next day. I’m serious about this. Very few picks are more anticlimactic than the last pick of the first round. It’s a long day with relatively few players drafted. The news cycle is already buzzing with all the big names. This year, pick 32 isn’t even the Super Bowl champ. But… what if that team saved its pick until Noon on Friday? It would be zero interruption to the draft. The 32nd team could parade the player into town Masked Singer style wearing an oversized helmet. Or even better, introduce the guy from behind a curtain on a giant stage pro wrestling style. “Bah Gawd!! Is that Tyler Linderbaum’s music?!?” Make this happen, NFL.