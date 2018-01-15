Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Business News
Entertainment News
Washington-DC
CBSN Live
Adam Interviews
News 8 Celebrates
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Golden Apple Award
Honor Roll
News 8 Archives
Recalls
Weather
Weather
8-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Senior PGA
Western NY PGA Tips
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Plugged-In Parent
Calendar
Community Photos
Contests
Fuel Finder
Golden Apple Scholarship
WROC Community Events
Lifestyle
Health News
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
CBS Full Episodes
Contact Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
NFL Draft
Officials: 500,000 fans attend NFL Draft in Nashville
NFL Draft Ends: Let’s talk quarterbacks
Texans’ Ryan Griffin arrested for public intoxication, ‘destroying’ Nashville hotel window
200K people flood downtown Nashville for day 2 of Draft
Eddie George wears No. 9 to remember McNair at NFL Draft
More NFL Draft Headlines
Tennessee high school football player goes viral after NFL Draft
Getting Greedy: Browns select LSU’s Williams in second round
Saints trade up 14 spots, draft Texas A&M center Erik McCoy
Dolphins acquire quarterback Josh Rosen in deal with Arizona
Patriots trade up, select Nashville native JoeJuan Williams in 2nd round
Titans owner Strunk vouches for 1st pick Jeffery Simmons
PHOTOS: Best dressed fans of the NFL Draft
Draft in Music City: Former NFL GM talks biggest winners of the 1st round
Chiefs’ Hill suspended after audio discussing child abuse
In hospice care, Bills superfan Pancho Billa calls in first round pick
Dont Miss
Career Connection
Plugged-In Parent
Extraordinary People
More Don't Miss