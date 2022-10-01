Three things on my mind is the Bills get ready to take on Hurricane Ian… And the Baltimore Ravens…

Diggs Is Down There Somewhere

The Ravens defense had a reputation of being one of the better groups in the NFL, but through 3 weeks, there’s plenty of reason for doubt. We all talked about the big Dolphins 4th quarter comeback last week. Even though the Patriots didn’t beat Baltimore last Sunday, they still ran up 26 points and 300 passing yards with Mac Jones. DeVante Parker had five catches that averaged 31 yards apiece.

One of the things I thought the Dolphins defense did well against the Bills was keeping everything in front of them and forcing the Bills to go on long 17 or 20 play drives. The Ravens don’t seem to have quite the same defensive talent. There should be opportunities for Josh Allen to strike down the field with Stefon Diggs and company. I think they need to take advantage.

Allen can certainly score points and win games going the dink and dunk route. He’s started the year playing well enough to beat your way with his way and beat his way with your way. When it takes 17 plays to reach the end zone, that’s still 17 plays where everybody has to be doing their job every single snap. One false start helped short circuit the early third quarter drive that netted only a field goal.

As we saw last week, those long drives also can shorten games. An easy way to diminish the talent advantage Buffalo has most weeks is turning 10 or 11 possession games into seven or eight possession games.

Even Joe Flacco put a bunch of yards on this Ravens team. The Bills should be able to find a way to hit big plays down the field and look like the elite passing game they are.

It’s Never Normal

That is, unless Ian becomes a dominant factor in the game. Funny that last year the Bills couldn’t find good weather at home. Now they can’t find a regular weather game anywhere else.

After two incredibly draining and exhausting hot games in L.A. and Miami, this contest in Baltimore might be one continuous shower. Even worse, the winds might also be up. Rain is a pain in the neck, but wind is the bigger issue for the Bills passing game as the Patriots demonstrated last year on Monday night.

There might not be a worse matchup in the NFL for a rainy game than the Ravens who would be happy to just ground and pound for 60 straight minutes. I would also think there is little more difficult in defensive football than trying to tackle Lamar Jackson on a wet field. The bad weather might only be bad for one team in this game and the Bills have to find a way to deal with it.

Anyone Still Standing?

It would be helpful if Buffalo could get back some of their many starters who did not play last week in Miami. Let me give you the top three–among those questionable–I think are most important for the Bills this week.

At the top of the list is Mitch Morse. Of course. (Couldn’t resist the Mr. Ed rhyme) The offensive line definitely appeared much more out of sorts without Morse. It did not help that, by the end of the game, Ryan Bates and Spencer Brown were also out. Both will be back for this game, but Morse is the glue that holds things together up front. Morse is the only one who has real experience in the Bills offense among the interior linemen. Not to mention that Allen had trouble taking snaps from anybody not named Morse last week. In a game where the ball is expected to be very wet, the Bills probably desperately need their starting center.

Number two is Jordan Poyer. The Ravens aren’t usually a huge threat down the field and especially less so in terrible weather. I still think the Bills need Poyer’s calming influence and organizing presence in the middle of the field. I can’t help but believe that third and 22 throw to Jaylen Waddle last week doesn’t happen if Poyer is on the field. Would be great to get Dane Jackson back in the secondary as well, but Poyer would be the far more important cog.

Third on the list is Gabe Davis. If the Bills are going to hit big plays, Davis is easily the number two option to make that happen. That said, the recovery of Davis’ ankle injury has hardly been a continuous ascending line. He aggravated the ankle slipping on a wet field Wednesday. If he plays this week, it will be on another wet and slick field. There’s no need to push him this early in the season. I would happily take 2-2 and Davis fully healthy in January then having him available to grind for a W this week.

Betting Things

Lamar Jackson under 55.5 yards rushing. The Bills have done very well against Lamar in their two games against him. He has not surpassed 40 rush yards and averaged less than four yards per carry. I’ll take my 15 yards of buffer on that number and ride continued success this week.

Longest Josh Allen completion over 38.5 yards. We discussed Baltimore’s aforementioned issues with big plays above. Not only could Diggs or Davis make this happen, but Isaiah McKenzie and Dawson Knox have big play potential. It also only takes one corner slipping on a wet day to bust something open.

Bills TD on first drive. It is now eight games in a row and three straight with Ken Dorsey at the helm where the Bills have reached the end zone on their first possession. Ride that thing ’til it bucks you.

I also like: Reggie Gilliam anytime TD. (He had three red zone targets last week and it’s +1600) Josh Allen over 41.5 rushing yards. (Tough game? Offense might be difficult to come by? Josh is going to tuck and run)

The Pick

The outlook for the Bills in this game is way better if Davis, Poyer, Morse, Jackson, Knox all play then if they all don’t play. So it’s a little hard to predict from that point of view.

I don’t know what is wrong with the Ravens secondary. There are a bunch of players back there with very recognizable names and very impressive resumes. They had little answer for the other three AFC East passing games. None of which match what the Bills can do. The hope for Buffalo is that Baltimore doesn’t figure it out for this game either.

I really think, in a dome, this game is a walk for the Bills. I think Allen and company would be hitting 50 yard passes left and right. They’d score 30 points easily. It would be up to Jackson and the Ravens offense to see if they can keep up. That’s something they really have never appeared likely to do against the Bills defense.

In the rain, in the wind… that gives Baltimore a real chance. Although the Ravens aren’t super healthy either, there’s a good chance they get Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley back this week and running back J.K. Dobbins is now in week two of his return to the NFL after a massive knee injury early last year. Both should be big Baltimore run game boosts. If this game turns into a grind it out, sloshfest, John Harbaugh will be doing cartwheels on the sideline.

Sloppy, wet games often are talent equalizers and that might mean a close final score. That’s been bad lately for Buffalo. I’m confident that, eventually, the Bills will start catching a few breaks and some of the close losses will go their way. However, the streak of losing close has reached seven in a row and many of those defeats are punctuated by unthinkable brain cramps on the Buffalo side. It’s going to be a thing until the Bills make it not a thing.

Assuming the Bills are semi healthy and the weather is semi ok, I’m going to take the team that I think is just flat better. And the team that’s had much more success shutting down the other team’s elite quarterback. I think the Bills bounce back with an impressive road win against one of the AFC’s top teams. Since they can’t win a close game, I say the Bills will do it comfortably. Give me Buffalo 27-17.