Three things on my mind as the Bills return from a minefield of a bye for a stretch run with little margin for error…

The D Word

Hope the Bills got some rest during the bye because a season full of stress did not take any time off. Before there was any chance to discuss trivial topics like Patrick Mahomes and making the playoffs, Buffalo had to deal with two capital D Distractions. Von Miller’s arrest was the topic of conversation Wednesday. Sean McDermott’s apology owned the day on Thursday.

Football players and coaches (and really… all athletes) are among the best compartmentalizers in the world. They are trained how to restrict focus and tune out anything that interrupts their pursuit of the goal for the day/week/year. The routine of the season is exceptional shelter from problems outside that team environment.

Yet, all these men in the NFL are still human beings. It hurts to have the worst parts of your life exposed on the stage of social media for all to dissect. You can bet Miller and McDermott are not where they want to be mentally getting ready for a big game. Maybe not even close.

(And that’s not to dismiss any responsibility both men carry for their respective situations. This piece is about how those situations might impact the football game on Sunday. The blame can be assigned some other day.)

There might be zero impact for the other 47 men who will suit up at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday. The reaction from the locker room to both issues has been as you’d expect. There was concern and support and an effort to create nothing more incendiary.

While most head coaches try to avoid distractions like the plague, they can often become rallying points. Locker rooms may want to pick up a teammate that’s perceived to be the victim of an unfair attack. The “no one believes in us” card can be played freely. Any excuse to find motivation.

That won’t happen here. The specific nature of both situations make them something the Bills will just have to endure.

Make Them Pay

Protecting Josh Allen will be, almost as always, a priority this week. The Chiefs are sixth in the NFL with sacks and 5th in pressure percentage, but rank in the bottom ten for pass break ups, touchdown percentage allowed and interception percentage. It’s still an excellent pass defense, but much more vulnerable when a quarterback can… you know… throw the ball.

The bigger issue for the Bills is handling the blitz. Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo loves to attack and attack big. Allen should see the full array of what Spagnuolo can dream up. Those blitzes have worked against Allen and they will almost certainly work again.

However, the Bills have also beaten those blitzes for quick strike touchdowns twice in each of the last two games in KC. Allen, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are plenty capable of turning the big defensive swings into daggers in the other direction. They don’t have to beat every blitz, but it only takes a couple to change a game.

Stop Mr. Swift

Speaking of achingly obvious Buffalo priorities, but the Bills can’t let Travis Kelce take over this game. Considering how generally awful the Chiefs receiver corps has been, Kelce is pretty much the only worry for defenses facing Kansas City. It’s something that goes double for the Bills with running back Isaiah Pacheco out after after a shoulder injury.

Even with prior iterations of the Chiefs offense, slowing Kelce has still been vital for the Bills. When Buffalo holds Kelce (with Mahomes at QB) under 60 yards or without a touchdown, they are 2-0 against KC. When they don’t? 0-3.

Taylor Swift is going to have her moments to cheer Sunday evening. It’s nearly impossible to totally remove Kelce from a game. But if the broadcast cameras are making regular stops at her suite, the Bills have a problem.

Betting Things

Allen came through big for me last week with a pair of TD runs. I broke a small losing streak and improved to 8-4 picking Bills game props this season. I’m up a very healthy 5.6 units.

With another important Bills-Chiefs matchup, it’s usually safe counting on the QB to take matters into his own hands and keep the ball himself while piling up big rushing numbers.

Of course, the QB I’m talking about is Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes has always been a consistent threat as a runner, but doesn’t overuse his legs. He’s rushed 60 times or more in a season four times without ever exceeding 66 rushes. For comparison, Allen has topped 100 carries four times and has never had less than 89 rushes in a season.

This year, Mahomes is already up to 57 rushes and on pace for a career high 80 carries. I’m gonna take Mahomes at over 5.5 carries against the Bills with +114 odds at DraftKings. He’s been over that number in six of his 12 games so far this year. Before this year, his season high for six-carry games was five.

Allen rushing overs should be a great bet also. I’ve got money on Allen gaining at least 40 yards on the ground, something he’s done in all but one game against the Chiefs. That one fail wasn’t for lack of trying. Last year, Allen rushed 12 times at Arrowhead for only 32 yards. He’ll be trying again this year.

The Pick

You’ll probably hear a lot this weekend about how McDermott is 6-0 after the bye. It’s a mark not to be ignored, but the context is quite illuminating. All six of those wins came at home and none of them came against a team that eventually won ten games (half were against teams that lost 11). This game will be a whole different after the bye animal.

There’s still a lot working in Buffalo’s favor. The offense is hot, albeit in a two game sample size. Allen is coming off his best game of the year and the Bills have cleared 30 points in both games under interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Even with the struggles on defense, I think a third straight 30 point game makes Buffalo a winner.

The Bills are also better rested and have the extra week of prep thanks to the bye. Kansas City, on the other hand, is dealing with significant injuries. Including Pacheco, there are two starters missing for the Chiefs on both sides of the ball. While the defensive injuries are not priority positions (linebacker and safety), the other offensive absence will be left tackle Donovan Smith.

Buffalo is once again the more desperate team in this game. That advantage didn’t turn into a win against Philly, but it’s usually fairly powerful in the NFL. The Bills likely need four wins in their last five to make the playoffs. Their backs aren’t against the wall in this game, but they can reach back and touch it.

BillsMafia has been complaining for a while about the schedule quirk that’s sent their team to Arrowhead over and over and over lately. Most of us in the media have had our fill of trips to Kansas City. No joke, I’d rather be eating beetles than barbecue this weekend.

The Bills have actually played pretty well at Arrowhead. They’ve won two of the last three and would likely be 3-0 if they had won the overtime coin toss before the legendary 13 Seconds playoff loss. Buffalo has some good mojo going there, at least in the regular season. So, I’m going to ride it. Give me the Bills 27-24.