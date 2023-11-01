The Bills have a brand spanking new piece adding into the secondary after trading for corner Rasul Douglas at the trade deadline. We’ll tell you why his playmaking skills can be a double edged sword through the eyes of former Division I corner Carl Jones.

Sports Director Thad Brown also explains the dilemma the Bills create using Jordan Poyer at linebacker against the Bucs. It might be the best use of current defensive personnel but it might also be adding to the problems.

Plus, the offense seemed fixed after the game last Thursday. However, the game film says otherwise. We’ll explain how this game showed that what Josh Allen and company did in this game is not something that should be repeatable. Let’s Talk Ball.