Down & Drought, Episode 15: 2014 – Part One

The "Down & Drought" calendar turns to perhaps the busiest year in Bills' history: 2014. So much happened, it required two parts. Here's the first. The second will be uploaded shortly. This week, the Drought Boys are joined by Bills beat reporter for Syracuse.com & the Post-Standard, Matthew Fairburn.

Topics in this video… Jim Kelly’s cancer returns, Ralph Wilson dies, the Bills go into a trust, some real characters declare interest in buying the team, the Draft day trade for Sammy Watkins, Marcell Dareus is arrested twice in one month, Kiko Alonso tears his ACL, Andre Reed is inducted into the Pro Football HOF, and Kelly is declared cancer free.

All that, and the season hasn’t even started yet.

