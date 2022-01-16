4 Observations: Bills bury Patriots to advance 47-17

Snowfall totals are in the 12"-14" range early this afternoon and we expect to get another 4-6" through the rest of the day as this storm system moves through New York State. We get snow on the back edge of this storm and a boost from lake effect. Crews are catching up to the snow and should keep the main roads clear while some of the back roads get relief as well. This snowfall will likely break the daily snowfall record of 9.5" set in 1958.

The main question will be how much lake-effect snow we see this evening and overnight. A consistent northwest wind could surprise and bring another few inches, but this falls in strips and others only see a few flakes. Most in the region will finish with around a foot of snow in the Finger Lakes while others closer to Lake Ontario will get closer to a foot and a half. Temperatures drop down to the teens with wind chills in the single digits by Tuesday morning.