ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week following Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse during the game, according to the NFL.

In a statement released on social media, the decision was made after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with both teams and the NFL Players Association. It has not been decided when the game will continue.

Additionally, the NFL said that no other changes have been made to the Week 18 schedule.

This announcement comes after Hamlin was hospitalized for cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the game. Hamlin tackled Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins and then collapsed shortly after getting back up.

After collapsing, medical staff tried CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes before his heartbeat was restored. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is in critical condition, according to the Bills.

The Hamlin family has released a statement thanking football fans, the Bills, and the Bengals for the support they have shown for Hamlin during this time.