Closings
McKenzie thinking Super Bowl is something Bills have “chance” to win

Isaiah McKenzie

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 04: Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie #19 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball against the defense of the Houston Texans during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at NRG Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On a conference call with the media Tuesday fresh off signing a new 1-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, WR Isaiah Mckenzie made it clear he was excited for the opportunity to come back to Buffalo and feels this could be the year Buffalo wins their first Super Bowl.

“What we did last year, we have to build off that. This year, we’ve got some great guys coming in. I feel like we’ll have a chance to win the whole thing. We can’t be complacent and when it’s time to roll, it’s time to roll. I hope everyone is doing their job in the offseason so when the season comes, we get this train rolling.” said McKenzie.

McKenzie also mentioned the advantage he feels the Bills will have in the AFC East this year after the departure of Patriots QB Tom Brady.

“With him leaving, our team is stacked and the last few years we’ve given him a run for his money. Now that he’s gone, it’ll be the Bills time to take over.”

Players that express the desire to want to play in Buffalo–in any sport–seem to go over well with fans. McKenzie falls into that category. Not only did he want to be a Bill, but he’s excited to do so alongside newly acquired wideout Stefon Diggs, who McKenzie mentioned was a player he didn’t expect to land in Buffalo.

“I had no idea they were going to sign Stefon Diggs, but at the time, I just wanted to be in Buffalo. I told my agent no matter what, I want to go back to Buffalo and he said we can make that happen as long as they gave me an opportunity.”

That opportunity will come in a crowded receiver core this year with John Brown and Cole Beasley both returning, but McKenzie should get some time to prove his value in 2020.

