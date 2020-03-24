1  of  74
Closings
McKenzie returns to Bills

NFL
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 04: Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie #19 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball against the defense of the Houston Texans during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at NRG Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills have re-signed wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

Mckenzie, a restricted free agent was not tendered an offer by the Bills, but McKenzie’s agents announced the deal Tuesday morning.

The Bills the move official on Tuesday afternoon.

McKenzie was a fifth round draft pick of the Broncos in 2017, and was picked up by the Bills on waivers in 2018.

He made 18 catches for the Bills in just seven games to close out the 2018 season. He had 27 catches in 15 games last year.

McKenzie has also become a threat on end around and jet sweep running plays. He’s carried 18 times for 115 yards in Buffalo (6.4 yds/carry). He also scored twice in 2018.

He will turn 25 years old in early April, but McKenzie is not a lock to make the team. With Stefon Diggs in the fold, it’s likely one of McKenzie, Robert Foster, Duke Williams and Andre Roberts will have to go.

However, new practice squad rules do allow an NFL team to elevate a player from the practice squad to the active roster twice year without exposing the player to waivers. Williams, at least, could be eligible for this role.

