Majority of Bills starters will play in season finale against Jets

The Bills may have their playoff spot locked and loaded, but they are going to take the field full force on Sunday against the Jets.

Sean McDermott announced on Tuesday he and Brandon Beane decied a majority of the starters, including Josh Allen, will play in the season finale.

“I’ve been around it and where we are for this team, this year, and where we are trying to go, we feel like this is the right thing for this team, this year and in this situation,” said McDermott. “We have work to do and we will continue to work this week to put our team in the best position possible moving forward.”

The coaches have not determined a breakdown of time each starter will play, but it is a final chance to get development work in before heading to the wildcard game.

“Any in game experience is extremely valuable to me, to this team and to everybody that gets on the field,” said Allen. “It’s more opportunity, it’s more experience, different situations in the football game but again when coach says it’s time, it’s time.”