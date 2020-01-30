Local family wins tickets to the Sunday’s big game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One lucky boy is going to the Super Bowl after his parents entered him into a national contest.

“It was wild,” Greg Jablonsky, of Pittsford, said about receiving the email telling him his son had won the contest.

10-year-old Jesse Jablonsky, is on his way to the Super Bowl with his brother and parents after winning the NFL’s “Next 100 Super Bowl Contest.”

Parents of fans ages 9 to 12 who play football submitted video highlights of their best moves for a chance to win a trip to the game and appear in a Super Bowl commercial.

Jesse and his father put together their video and found out, they had won. Jim Kelly personally Face timed Jesse to share the news.

Jesse is one of 32 winners from around the country — one for each of the NFL teams. He was selected as a winning Buffalo Bills fan.

“I didn’t know what to say, I was like is this really happening?” Jesse said. “I’m hoping to meet Deon Sanders and just like go to the beach or something and have a good time.”

The grand prize includes a five-day, four-night trip to Miami and the chance to be filmed in a TV ad that will air during the game.

“It’s a really great experience that I’m able to have with my kids and my wife of course,” Greg said. “It’s just a once in a lifetime opportunity.”