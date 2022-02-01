Ken Dorsey promoted to Bills offensive coordinator

Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey runs on the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s continuity for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills heading into the offseason.

The Buffalo Bills officially announced Tuesday that Ken Dorsey has been named the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Josh Allen gets his wish and #Bills stay in house for their new offensive coordinator.



Ken Dorsey is well regarded and has the most important thing an OC needs to be successful: a great quarterback. — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) February 1, 2022

Dorsey joined the Bills in 2019 as the team’s quarterbacks coach and also became the team’s passing game coordinator in 2021.

Dorsey fills the vacancy left by former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll who was hired to become the next head coach of the New York Giants.

Under Dorsey, Josh Allen has blossomed into one of the biggest stars in the league, including finishing second in MVP voting in 2020 and finishing with a 149 QB rating in the playoffs this year — the highest rating all time for a quarterback with at least 50 pass attempts in a single postseason.

Prior to joining the Bills, Dorsey worked with the Carolina Panthers as quarterbacks coach from 2013-2017 where he helped coach the team to a Super Bowl run and helped develop quarterback Cam Newton to become the MVP in 2015.

Dorsey was also a standout quarterback at the University of Miami from 1999 to 2022 where he led the Hurricanes to a national title in 2001.

Dorsey has been instrumental in helping to develop quarterback Josh Allen over the last three seasons. In Allen’s breakout 2020 season, he completed 396 of 572 passes in a career-high 69.2% completion percentage, as well as a franchise-record 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns. Allen’s numbers in the 2021 were comparable to the previous season, and he finished with 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns in the regular season.

Allen also threw the first “perfect game” in the playoffs against AFC East foe New England in a 47-17 Wild Card whooping where Allen was 21 of 25 for 308 yards and five touchdowns. The offense committed zero turnovers, never punted and never kicked a field goal, scoring a touchdown on every possession.

In his postseason interview last Monday, Allen expressed how much Dorsey has meant to him throughout the three seasons he’s been with the Bills, stating, “I think when he [Ken Dorsey] got here three years ago I think my career definitely changed in terms of how I viewed the game of football, just having a guy in the quarterback room that played the game, is the winningest college quarterback of all time, 38-2 he’ll never let me forget that, he says it all the time.”

“But just the way that he approaches the game, he’s competitive, he’s smart, you know he works his ass off and I appreciate what he’s done for me over the course of my career so far and again.”

When Dorsey arrived in Buffalo in 2019, he helped raise Allen’s passer rating 17 points from Allen’s rookie season to his second year in the league, from 67.9 to 85.3. That number jumped again from 2019 to 2020, from 85.3 to 107.2.