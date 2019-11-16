Jerry Hughes declines to comment on Myles Garrett tweet

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes is the center of a Twitter controversy following a brawl during Thursday night’s football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripped Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet off and hit him over the head in the final minutes of the game. Rudolph recently returned from a concussion. Garrett is suspended without pay indefinitely, through the end of the postseason.

Hughes tweeted this in response to the game on Friday morning:

It’s a violent game played by violent ppl 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — Jerry hughes Jr (@Iam_jerryhughes) November 15, 2019

When asked about the tweet, he remarked his team was in control of his account.

“I don’t talk about the internet, it’s not real,” said Hughes. “Are we going to talk about the team coming up? Are we going to talk about the Dolphins?”

Sean McDermott spoke with the Bills about the violent nature of the hit during Friday’s practice.

Hughes is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.