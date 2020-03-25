Jarron Jones back in NFL

Live Now
President Trump, Coronavirus Task Force hold daily briefing from the White House amid COVID-19 outbreak
Aquinas grad Jarron Jones played five games in the XFL with the NY Guardians before having his season cut short because of concerns due to the corona virus.

It seems to have been enough to impress the NFL.

Reportedly, Jones has signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is one of six players so far to make the jump from the XFL to the NFL.

Jones was in training camp with the Bills last season, but was cut at the end of August.

He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Giants in 2017. Jones was a defensive tackle in college at Notre Dame, but has been an offensive tackle in the NFL.

After the Giants, Jones also spent time with the Seahawks, Cowboys and Buccaneers practice squads. He was also with the Lions last spring.

Jones was the sixth offensive lineman taken in the XFL draft and was an every down starter for the Guardians, who went 3-2 before the season was cut short.

