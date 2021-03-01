J.J. Watt hints at signing with the Buffalo Bills, two other teams

HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 29: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams during week four of the preseason at NRG Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM) – NFL star J.J. Watt is a free agent for the first time in his Hall of Fame career, and it appears he’s enjoying the attention.

The 31-year-old pass rusher appeared to have recently updated his Peloton profile and dropped a hint at where he might sign this offseason.

Watt’s three teams were the Green Bay Packers, the Cleveland Browns, and the Buffalo Bills.

J.J. Watt has updated his Peloton bio and it now reads: “SB56…GB…CLE…BUF”



🤔🤔🤔



If nothing else, JJ has us all dialed in.



(h/t @Pchopz_) pic.twitter.com/C7bzBuMgSq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 1, 2021

Watt was born in Wisconsin and attended Central Michigan University, but he has been heavily connected to the Bills already this offseason.

Along with his Peloton profile, Watt mysteriously tweeted about Mitochondria, which had Bills fans connecting it to the The Mitochondria Research Society in Buffalo.

Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 23, 2021

Because he was released by the Houston Texans Watt is free to sign with any team before the NFL’s free agent window opens at 4 p.m. on March 17.