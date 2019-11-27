‘I thought to myself I need to be better’: Josh Allen on the Patriots game and beyond

Josh Allen has received a lot of criticism in his second season, but some of the biggest has come from himself.

After the Week 4 matchup against the New England Patriots, Allen started to understand where things needed to improve.

“It was one of those games that wasn’t pretty, but was necessary for growth and for development there, understanding what I can and can’t do on a football field,” said Allen. “I thought to myself, ‘I need to be better, I need to do things different’.”

Working closely with Coach Daboll and Coach Dorsey, Allen started to regain his confidence, and the game began to slow down. He has not let up the self criticism, knowing all he needs to improve on as the Bills work towards their playoff goal.

“I feel like things are going in the right direction right now, I’m seeing things pretty well, but it’s something that can go away,” said Allen. I have to continue to stay on top of it, continue to work hard, with timing, with routes.”