Felony charges dropped against former Aquinas football standout Jarron Jones

Jarron Jones, who attended training camp with the Bills in 2019, had multiple felony charges dropped against him earlier this week. (File Photo/WROC)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WROC) — Multiple felony charges have been dropped stemming from an allegation against former Aquinas and Notre Dame football standout Jarron Jones.

Jones, who is currently an NFL free agent, was charged in June with felony aggravated assault and witness intimidation as well as two misdemeanors pertaining to an incident on September 19th.

On Tuesday, July 27, both felony charges were dismissed and a misdemeanor charge of harassment was withdrawn. Jones still faces a misdemeanor charge of simple assault from the September incident and will be formally arraigned on September 13th.

This is the second time Jones has had felony charges dismissed against him. In June, Jones had felony charges dropped stemming from a domestic disturbance in October. He still faces a charge of simple assault from this October incident. Arraignment for this charge is scheduled for August 16th.

Jones is currently an NFL free agent after being cut by the Steelers when the team signed fellow offensive tackle Chaz Green. Jones spent last year on the Steelers’ practice squad. He has signed with eight different franchises in his career but has yet to make a 53-man roster or play in a game.