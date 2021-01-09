Feldman’s Favorites: Wild Card Round

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills enters the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bills Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Six playoff games in one weekend gives AJ the perfect chance to get above .500.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the wise words of Jim Mora… “Playoffs!?!”

Somehow, 17 weeks of NFL football are in the books and the playoffs are here. That means there are just 13 games left to bet on this year.

Looking back on the final week of the regular season, we went 2-3. The Patriots showed a surprising amount of life and the Dolphins showed a surprising lack of it.

The most exciting thing about the end of the season was getting to cash in my preseason bets. You’d be excited too if you went 10-0-1. Some of those were even some longer-shot division winners (thanks Russell Wilson). All that added up to a 12 unit profit on my preseason bets. Combine that with my picks throughout the year and we head into the playoffs just one game under .500.

Time to get positive…

I’ve written up all six of my Bills Bets in a separate column. You can check it out by clicking the link above. These are the three that I’m picking as Feldman’s Favorites. I’ve got the Bills winning 36-20.

Ravens at Titans Over 54.5

The Titans are 7-1 in going over in their last eight games. The last time the Ravens played a competent offense there were 89 points scored total. Points points points!

Saints (-10) vs. Bears

That was a cute little run the Bears went on, huh? They ran over the Texans, they topped the Vikings, and bulldozed the Jaguars. Then they met Aaron Rodgers and lost by 19 to (potentially) ruin their season.

However, the Cardinals lost as well letting the Bears limp into the playoffs. Now, they’ve got the Saints. Alvin Kamara seems like he’s going to return. Last week, the Saints were able to take care of business against the Panthers (who aren’t that much worse than the Bears).

Sean Payton will be the one getting slimed after the CBS/Nickelodeon special.

Washington (+8) vs. Tampa Bay, Under 44.5

Home underdogs in the playoffs since 1980 are 26-14-1 against the spread. There’s only been two home dogs of more than seven points and they both won outright.

This will be a low scoring game where Washington’s great front four will cause some trouble for Tommy and the boys.

The Bucs have been beating up on bad teams. However they went 1-5 against playoff teams this season. They’re 2-4 against the spread in those games and really could be 1-5 if they didn’t backdoor cover against the Chiefs.

Washington was 8-5 against the spread as an underdog this season and 5-3 ATS at home. They’ll be able to keep this one close.

Week 17 results: 2-3

2020 regular season: 50-51-4

Bills Bets: 12-6

In addition to reading my weekly picks, you can compete against me in our WROC's Football Pick'em for weekly and season-long prizes.