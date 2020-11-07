Feldman’s Favorites: Week 9

ORCHARD PARK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills during warmups before a game against the New England Patriots at Bills Stadium on November 1, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

AJ expects points in Orchard Park this week, one of six winners he's handing out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s going to be nice having a day only worrying about football.

That is, of course, until something crazy happens that day with the election. Which almost certainly will happen. But in the meantime, just the thought of maybe, possibly, having a full day to sit and watch football is a welcomed thought to me.

To further enhance your viewing experience, I’ve got six winners for you this week. Last time out, I went 2-3, foiled once again by a late-game Chargers collapse.

But I’ve got a good feeling about this week…

Seahawks at Bills Over 55

Did you know that every single Seahawks game has hit 53 points this season?

This matchup is the highest total of the week but I think it should be higher. Despite the Bills’ offensive woes the past four weeks, they’re still 2-2 going over in that span.

The weather has held back the offense in a few of those games. So has key injuries. Well, John Brown should be closer to 100%, Dawson Knox and Cody Ford are questionable to return, and the forecast is gorgeous.

As for the Seahawks, all you need to know that they’re 1st in points scored on offense and they’re 24th in points allowed on defense.

Texans (-7) at Jaguars

The Texans are a good bad team and the Jaguars are a bad bad team.

Jacksonville is an imperfect 0-5 against the spread in their last five games and none of them have been all that close.

These two teams met just three weeks ago and the Texans won 30-14 in Houston and now the Jags are starting Jake Luton at QB.

The Texans are also coming off their bye and have looked better since they ran Bill O’Brien out out town.

Colts (-1) vs. Ravens

For this one we’re simply following the money. The Colts opened as 3-point underdogs and are now a 1-point favorite.

It’s the first time the Ravens will be without left offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Tyre Phillips who were injured last week. All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t play. Four starters were placed on the COVID list as close contacts and have missed practice all week. They could play, but the sharp money thinks seems to think it’ll be too little too late. I’ll listen.

Cardinals (-4.5) vs. Dolphins

Everything lined up for Tua in his debut as a starter. They had a bye to prepare. He didn’t have to do much. His defense and special teams gave him a touchdown a piece.

This week will be a lot different. The Cardinals are coming off of a bye and are 5-2 against the spread this year, including 3-0 in their last three games. The Cards will give everything Tagovailoa can handle, who will have to throw for more than the 93 yards he amassed last week.

Buccaneers (-4.5) vs. Saints

These two teams enter with the same number of losses but the Bucs are feeling a lot better about themselves.

While the Saints are coming in on a four-game winning streak, they’ve failed to cover in their last three.

The Buccaneers had a tough go of it on Monday night, but I’m thankful in that it kept the price a little bit lower. I expect to see the team that blew out both the Raiders and the Packers rather than the team that struggled with the Giants.

The Saints may be getting back Michael Thomas, but I see you one star receiver and raise you Chris Godwin AND Antonio Brown. The Brady-Brown relationship might not last forever, but it’ll be good while it’s there.

Patriots (-8.5) at Jets

This is simply a bet against the Jets.

Despite all of the Patriots’ flaws, I just can’t see Bill Belichick not wiping the floor with Adam Gase.

Riding a four-game losing streak, the Pats are bound to show up eventually. Riding an eight-game losing streak, the Jets are not. This line has moved from -7 to -8.5 so don’t wait too much longer.

Week 8 results: 2-3

2020 season: 20-22-1

Bills Bets: 4-4

