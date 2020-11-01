Feldman’s Favorites: Week 8

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another solid week last time out as Feldman’s Favorites went 3-2-1. It would have been 4-2 if Cody Parkey would have made his PAT at the end of the game. Second time this season getting robbed by an extra point! We now sit just a game below .500 on the season.

It may just be me, but it seems weird that we’re already into Week 8 and already into November. Only two more full months of regular season football!

As always, lines are from the consensus on The Action Network at time of publication.

Time for a three-week winning streak…

Packers (-6) vs. Vikings

Last week’s Packers pick had a writeup of about three sentences. This will be the same.

This line makes no sense. The Packers are really good. The Vikings are bad. Don’t worry about the weather and bet the Packers.

Bills (-4.5) vs. Patriots

Last week, I said the Jets game would be a “survive and advance” game and boy was I right. I think this could be the week things start clicking again.

The Bills are getting healthier with Levi Wallace and Jon Feliciano both activated from IR, John Brown returning to the lineup, and you’d assume Matt Milano will play more than his limited snap-count last week.

On the other hand, the Patriots are slumping and Julian Edelman is now out. The Bills have had some trouble with mobile quarterbacks this year. But when Cam Newton running the ball is seemingly the only threat, I think it won’t matter. Bills 24, Patriots 17.

Steelers (+4) at Ravens

It’s cliché to say, but it’s true. These two teams always play each other close. This matchup has been a one-score game seven of the last ten times they’ve played.

The line indicates that the Ravens are 1 or 1.5 points better than the Steelers on a neutral field, but are we sure that’s true?

The Ravens are 1-3 ATS in their last four games while the Steelers are 5-1 ATS on the season.

I can’t say for sure who’s going to win this one, but I’ll gladly take the four points.

Chargers (-3.5) at Broncos

The Chargers finally put away a bad last team by beating the Jaguars by 10. They’ll do it again this week.

Los Angeles is 5-1 ATS this year and have averaged over 32 points over their last three games.

Drew Lock has thrown one touchdown and four interceptions this season. In the three games he’s started and finished, the Broncos have scored 14, 18, and 16 points.

Titans at Bengals Under 51?

The question mark is there because I’m going to cheat a little bit on this one. Right now the under is at 51, but it keeps going down. It seems like people are afraid of the windy weather, but I’m not for this one. Wait until 1:00, then bet whatever the line is.

First, I think there’s great value with this line to begin with. The Bengals have gone over three of their last four games and four of their last six. It really should be five of their last six because the Eagles-Bengals tie which we already lost on this year (not bitter at all about that, really). The Titans are 4-1-1 going over this year.

I also think the wind won’t have quite as big of an impact on these teams. The Titans will be able to run the ball to get ahead. Then the Bengals can let Burrow throw all over the field for touchdowns or interceptions. Either way, points!

Bonus advice

This isn’t a pick but just some friendly advice. Previously, I said you should bet any team with a pulse against the Jets. But I’m not picking the Chiefs this week. Favorites of 20 points or more are 3-10 against the spread since 1978. Just stay away.

Week 7 results: 3-2-1

2020 season: 18-19-1

Bills Bets: 4-3

In addition to reading my weekly picks, you can compete against me in our WROC’s Football Pick’em for weekly and season-long prizes. You can find all of my predictions in the VIP section where you can go head-to-head with all of our station’s “VIP” picks.