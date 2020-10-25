Feldman’s Favorites: Week 7

ORCHARD PARK, NY – SEPTEMBER 13: Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball as Blessuan Austin #31 of the New York Jets tries to make a tackle during the second half at Bills Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. Bills beat the Jets 27 to 17. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Feldman’s Favorites finally got back on track last week, posting a 3-2 week. We’re creeping back towards .500 and it’s our second-straight non-losing week. Things are turning around!

Unfortunately, we followed that up with our first-ever Thursday Night Twitter bet. It lost. Leave it to Carson Wentz to win but not cover. After all— good teams win, great teams cover. The Eagles are not a great team.

Time to regain the mojo…

Browns (-3) at Bengals

Once again, the theme for this week is profiting on overreactions from last week.

Last week, the Browns got stomped by Pittsburgh and I think the market has gone too far. While Cleveland has struggled against good teams, they’ve played well against the bad ones. They covered each of their three games prior. Four weeks ago, they beat these very same Bengals by 5 points. Granted, they were at home, favored by 6, and didn’t cover. But I think they bounce back.

I expect Kareem Hunt to have a big game against a Cincy defense that’s allowing the 27th-most yards per game on the ground. They’ll take the game out of Baker’s hands (and ribs) and cover the spread.

Packers (-3) at Texans

Another overreaction. The Packers may have gotten embarrassed by the Bucs, but they’re still a great team. The Texans are still a bad team. This line doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.

Aaron Jones may not play, but they don’t need him.

Bills at Jets Under 46

What a wild week for this game’s line. The Bills opened early at -10, got bet up all the way to -13.5, and are settling in at 10 or 10.5 point favorites.

Obviously, Buffalo’s rash of injuries is prompting the movement. The COVID news Saturday didn’t help either, although it won’t impact the gameplan much.

Instead of this being a “get right” game for the Bills, I think it’ll be more of a “survive and advance” game. I’m not exactly saying it’s going to be close. I just think they’re going to keep things simple, try and establish the run for the first time all year, and get out of New Jersey with a win. 27-14 Bills.

Panthers (+6.5) at Saints, Under 49.5

A double bet! The Saints will be without Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders this week and that spells trouble. Drew Brees has had enough trouble moving the ball with efficiency as it is.

The Panthers are 3-1 ATS over their last four games and they’ll bounce back from last week’s loss to Bears. Despite the score, they still outplayed Chicago gaining 4.9 yards per play to the Bears’ 4.1.

As for the under, Panthers games have gone under the last four weeks and haven’t hit 49.5 points over their last five. While the Saints have gone over every game this year, clearly I think the Panthers will dictate the tempo and keep the game low.

Eagles (-4.5) vs. Giants

Nothing to see here, move along.

Week 6 results: 3-2

2020 season: 15-17-1

Bills Bets: 3-3

