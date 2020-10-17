Feldman’s Favorites: Week 6

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 11:Head Coach Adam Gase of the New York Jets follows the action against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on October 11, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Arizona Cardinals defeated the New York Jets 30-10. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

After both the Steelers and Titans thrived after their impromptu byes, AJ's sticking with the trend this week.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time since week 2, Feldman’s Favorites did not post a losing record. It’s not much, but it’s progress.

There were a few easy bets on our way to 3-3, with the Dolphins winning straight-up and the Texans and Jaguars going way under. However, the Bills bet of -??? turned out to be a major dud just like the team was on Tuesday night.

We’ve been much better off this season betting on the point spreads instead of the over/unders, so we’ll stick with those this week for the most part. As always, these lines are made with the consensus line at the time of publication on The Action Network.

Dolphins (-9.5) vs. NY Jets

Any team with a pulse should be taken against an Adam Gase-coached team. The Dolphins do indeed have a pulse, they’re 3-2 against the spread this season. The Jets are indeed coached by Adam Gase, they’re 0-5 ATS this year.

I was able to get in at the opening line of -8, but I still like the Jets as long as it doesn’t get to 10.

Lions (-3) at Jaguars

In this matchup between two teams looking for just their second win of the season, I’m going with the Lions off of the bye. Since 2003, road favorites with that extra week to prepare are 62-28-2 ATS.

Other than their blowout loss in Green Bay, which will probably by their toughest game of the season, the Lions have played in one-score games all season long.

On the other hand, since a good start to the season the Jaguars have really fallen off a cliff. They’re 0-3 ATS in their last three games and they’re “best” game was an 8-point loss to the Bengals.

Detroit has also played a much tougher schedule this season, losing to the aforementioned Packers, the Saints, and the Bears.

I’ve been burned by the Lions before and I’m ready to be hurt again.

Packers (-1) at Buccaneers

Remember that stat about road favorites off of a bye? Well, you should. It’s only been a few paragraphs. That applies here as well and I feel even better about it because Aaron Rodgers is 8-2-1 ATS coming off of a bye.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have struggled against good teams this season while the Packers are a perfect 4-0 ATS. They’ve only been in a single one-score game this season. Take Rodgers over Brady in this week’s premier matchup.

Over 54 Falcons at Vikings

You can make the case for this to be a “get right” game for both teams, so we’ll play for points. The Falcons and the Vikings are 3-2 for overs this season.

The Falcons have gone under the last two games, but Matt Ryan has his full array of weapons back this week.

The Vikings have struggled defensively, giving up at least 27 in four of their five games this year. Dalvin Cook is out, but Alexander Mattison is a capable backup even if he couldn’t find the massive hole last week on 4th-and-1.

Giants (-3) vs. Washington Football Team

You don’t have to watch a game to make money on it. That’s the key thing to remember with this one.

They may be winless on the season, but the Giants have actually done a respectable job this season covering— they’re 3-1 against the spread over their last four games. On the other hand, Washington is 0-4 ATS over their last four and have lost each of those four games by at least 14 points.

Kyle Allen and Alex Smith could only put up 10 points on the Rams last week and it’ll be the former getting the start this week.

I can’t stress this enough. Don’t watch this game. But I think the Giants can cover.

Bills Bet- Over 57.5

I really don’t have a very good feel for this game, but I’ll go with the over for the my Bills Bet. The Bills have gone over every single game this season and the Chiefs just gave up 40 points to the Raiders at home. A high-scoring affair goes the Chiefs way. 34-30 Kansas City.

Week 5 results: 3-3

2020 season: 12-15-1

Bills Bets: 3-2

In addition to reading my weekly picks, you can compete against me in our WROC’s Football Pick’em for weekly and season-long prizes. You can find all of my predictions in the VIP section where you can go head-to-head with all of our station’s “VIP” picks.