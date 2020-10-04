Feldman’s Favorites: Week 4

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills and teammate Lee Smith #85 of the Buffalo Bills celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bills Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

AJ's looking to turn things around after a rough showing last week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sometimes, it’s just not your week.

Sometimes, the second-most accurate FG kicker in NFL history misses an extra point and the Ravens-Chiefs over misses by a point. Sometimes, a game goes into overtime at 23-23 and the over of 47.5 doesn’t hit. Sometimes, after your best week of gambling ever you go 1-6 in your picks.

Clearly, last week just wasn’t my week. Let’s get back above .500.

Bills -3 at Raiders

We got away from our bread and butter last week, so we’re sticking with our gut and the basics. This line is too low. It’s jumping around between -3 and -3.5, so hopefully, you can grab it without the hook.

The Raiders are severely lacking in their receiving options this week and the Bills’ linebackers are much healthier. Josh Norman is back, too.

The Patriots put up 36 on the Raiders last week and Josh Allen can do something similar. 34-27 Bills.

Ravens -14 at Washington Football Team

The Ravens haven’t proven they can play from behind and beat good teams. Good thing they’re playing Washington. Lamar Jackson is gonna have something ridiculous like six total touchdowns to try and make everyone forget about Monday night.

Cardinals -3 at Panthers

Last week was a really off week for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. He bounces back from a three-interception game with a nice victory over a Panthers team that is missing Christian McCaffrey.

Cowboys -3.5 vs. Browns

This line would be a lot higher if the schedules were reversed. The Browns have topped Washington and Cincinnati this year while getting trounced by Baltimore. The Cowboys have faced Seattle, Atlanta, and the L.A. Rams.

Brace yourself for THE COWBOYS ARE BACK all week long.

Over 54.5 Seahawks at Dolphins

The fewest points the Seahawks have scored this season is 35. The fewest points they’ve given up is 25. Give me the over.

Week 3 results: 1-6

2020 season: 8-9

Bills Bets: 2-1

In addition to reading my weekly picks, you can compete against me in our WROC’s Football Pick’em for weekly and season-long prizes. You can find all of my predictions in the VIP section where you can go head-to-head with all of our station’s “VIP” picks.