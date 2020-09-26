Feldman’s Favorites: Week 3

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 20: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots looks on before their game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 20, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Boy, did I sure pick a good time to start writing a gambling column.

Last week was an insanely profitable week. Feldman’s Favorites went 4-1 and I also dished out a juicy five-team teaser that paid out at +500. Just to brag some more, I also pick every game against the spread in an online contest and right now I sit at 25-8. The lines don’t change throughout the week so you get some value, but 75% is 75%.

The hot streak will end eventually, but let’s hope it doesn’t end now.

Let’s hand out some more winners…

Patriots (-6) vs. Raiders

The Raiders looked great on Monday Night Football laying a beatdown on the Saints, but I think they’re prime for a setback.

They’re playing on a short week, traveling to the East Coast, and playing at 1:00. Henry Ruggs III is out and Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller are both dinged up.

Bill Belichick also rarely loses back to back games. He covers, too. The Patriots are 48-23-1 ATS in their last 72 games following a straight up loss.

Cam Newton is off to a fast start this season and will deliver a win against the Raiders.

Saints (-3) vs. Packers

The Saints were able to take care of business against the Bucs in their opener. Just because they lost one game against the Raiders means we’re supposed to leave them for dead?

Not having Michael Thomas hurts a lot, but with another week to prepare I think they can find some creative ways to move the ball on offense. Like Belichick, I’m putting my faith in Sean Payton who is 30-18 against the spread after a loss.

The Packers have easily disposed of both their opponents so far this year, but it might be a weaker division than we expected. Davante Adams is also doubtful to play with a hamstring injury.

Over 47.5 Bengals at Eagles

Continuing with our theme of betting against overreactions, I do not think Carson Wentz and the Eagles are as bad as they’ve looked so far.

The Bengals have given the keys to Joe Burrow as he threw 61 passes in their loss to the Browns.

Overs were 11-5 in week 2. They’ll cool off eventually, but I still expect some big numbers this weekend.

Under 42.5 49ers at Giants

There won’t be big numbers in this game. If you haven’t heard yet, the entire 49ers team is injured. Saquon Barkley tore his ACL, so the entire Giants offense is injured, too.

This game is going to end with some funky score like 19-12 and will feel more like a week 17 meaningless finale.

Over 54.5 Chiefs at Ravens

I couldn’t decide which of these three picks I wanted so I’m going to give them all and hope I go 2-1. (Warning: they’re all “square” bets)

Mahomes and Lamar on Monday Night Football. I can’t help but think of the Chiefs/Rams matchup that finished 54-51. Let’s cheer for some points.

Titans (-3) at Vikings

The Vikings have looked TERRIBLE so far and are dealing with a lot of injuries to their defense.

Cardinals (-5.5) vs. Lions

The Cardinals have looked AMAZING so far and Kyler Murray looks like an MVP candidate.

Bills Bet

Over 46.5 Rams at Bills

As I stated back in my opening column, I’m not going to force a Bills bet every week for my official tally but I’ll always give you something.

I can’t get a good read on this game. Both the Rams and Bills have played really well so far. The verdict is still out on both of their opponents (Cowboys and Eagles for Los Angeles, Jets and Dolphins for Buffalo). I really don’t know about this one, but I feel like it’ll be decently high-scoring. Bills 31-27.

If you want some props, go for some overs on Kupp and Higbee to take advantage of the injuries at linebacker. I also like John Brown to thrive on the other side of Jalen Ramsey. If you can find something on T.J. Yeldon and he’s active, I like him to go over on whatever his receiving total is. Not sure the Bills want to go with Singletary 100% of the time.

Week 2 results: 4-1

2020 season: 7-3

Bills Bets: 1-1

In addition to reading my weekly picks, you can compete against me in our WROC’s Football Pick’em for weekly and season-long prizes. You can find all of my predictions in the VIP section where you can go head-to-head with all of our station’s “VIP” picks.