Feldman’s Favorites: Week 16

ORCHARD PARK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills during warmups before a game against the New England Patriots at Bills Stadium on November 1, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Even though Christmas is over, AJ's still in a giving mood with plenty of winners for you.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ‘Tis the season for successful betting. Last week, I went 4-1-1 in one of my strongest weeks of the season. Miami and Washington looked rough to start but pulled through in the end.

It was a tough push for the Chiefs against the Saints. The Eagles almost tried to make it an unbeaten week but Hurts just couldn’t seal the deal.

Either way, it was a good week. And multiple studies have shown that the best way to spend Christmas stocking cash is by putting it right back into the economy (your sportsbook).

I’ve got some more holiday winners to get you feeling good heading into 2021. As always, these lines are the consensus line at The Action Network at the time of this article’s publication.

Let’s do it again…

Bills (-7) at Patriots

You might be able to find this line at -6.5 but even giving the full touchdown it’s a slam dunk.

As we said last week, contenders should be able to take care of bad teams on the road. The Bills will do just that.

That was an understatement against the Broncos. They’ll do the same again. Any time I can bet on an MVP candidate against a quarterback averaging 120 yards per game in the last month giving just seven points, I’ll do it. Bills 31, Patriots 16

Texans (-7) vs. Bengals

People are overreacting to one terrible, terrible game by the Steelers. Everything broke wrong for them that game (because they played like hot garbage).

The Bengals were given great field position multiple times, allowing them to score without moving the ball too much. They only gained 4.1 yards per play and 230 yards for the game. Ryan Findley went 7/13 for 89 yards. Now, they’ll have to face a competent passing attack in the Texans.

Deshaun Watson has thrown for over 315 yards in four of his last five games. The Texans have failed to get to 21 points in their last three, but they’re due for that to get back to normal.

Teaser: Bills -1, Texans -1

Is this cheating? I don’t care. See the reasoning above and take them in a six-point, two-team teaser and cash in again.

Titans at Packers Over 54

Can you guess the top three teams in Football Outsiders Offensive DVOA? The Chiefs are number one, of course. But the other two are playing this game right here.

Points have been put up like crazy in Tennessee’s games lately, the over is 4-1 in their last five. While the Packers have gone under in their last three, it’s not their fault. Their offense has put up 30 points in four of their last five games. They finally have an offense to match them and it’ll make for a fun Sunday night shootout.

Browns at Jets Under 44.5

This under has shot down from about 47 or so since all of the Browns’ wide receivers were put on the COVID list. That seems like a pretty good reason to bet the under, doesn’t it?

The Browns will try and get this game over as quickly as possible by relying on their run game. Even though they picked up a win last week, the Jets still have a terrible offense. They’re last in points scored and yards (by a pretty substantial margin).

On a chilly afternoon in New Jersey, expect a low-scoring game.

Dolphins (-2.5) at Raiders

For Feldman's Favorites this week, I've got Miami -2.5 against the Raiders. Miami is a covering machine as we all know, Carr is less than 100%, and the Raiders are already eliminated from the playoffs- and lost their last 4 ATS. — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) December 26, 2020

I guess they can’t cover every time, huh.

Week 16 results: 4-1-1

2020 season: 34-45-3

Bills Bets: 9-5

In addition to reading my weekly picks, you can compete against me in our WROC’s Football Pick’em for weekly and season-long prizes. You can find all of my predictions in the VIP section where you can go head-to-head with all of our station’s “VIP” picks.