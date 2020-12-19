Feldman’s Favorites: Week 15

Orchard Park, NY – November 24: Denver Broncos inside linebacker Todd Davis #51 tries to get to a scrambling Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen #17 as the Denver Broncos take on the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York on November 24, 2019. (Photo by Joe Amon/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

AJ has a juicy stat for the big Chiefs/Saints matchup and also likes "The People's Teaser"

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Our up-and-down run that we’ve been going on of late went down last week.

A 2-5 outing, with some bad losses that were never really close from the start. Looking at you, Cincinnati and Houston.

I may be well under .500 for the year, but Bills Bets are 8-5 and I’m determined to finish the strong.

Let’s go…

Bills (-5.5) at Broncos

The Bills have already locked up their win total over for the season and with a win against the Broncos they’ll lock up the division. Did I tell you to make both of these bets in the preseason? Yes, I did. So far, 10 of the preseason bets I made have paid out. They’re 8-2.

Back to the present. The Bills are going to be able to pass all over the Broncos’ defense with all of their injuries to the secondary.

Contenders should be able to take care of bad teams on the road. The Bills will do just that

6-point Teaser: Bills (+0.5), Packers (-2)

I’m calling this one “The People’s Teaser” because everyone in America is going to be making it today. If you don’t know what teaser is, you gain 6 points on two teams and it becomes one bet. You can throw as many teams as you want in a teaser for better odds but a 2-team, 6-point teaser will be your standard -110 bet.

The Packers are your standard, ideal Wong teaser at -8 while at home. We’ll get that under -3 and essentially just root for a win. I like their chances against the Panthers. The Bills aren’t at quite as good of a number for a teaser, but if you expect the Bills to have a little trouble finishing off the Broncos, it’s a good bet.

Washington (+6.5) vs. Seahawks

Yes, Alex Smith is out. But he wasn’t that good to begin with. Among qualifying quarterbacks in ESPN’s QBR, he was dead last.

You bet on Washington for their defense and their ferocious front four. They’re fourth overall in Football Outsiders’ defensive DVOA. Russell Wilson has been sacked four or more times five times this season and they’re offensive line ranks 30th in adjusted line yards according to Football Outsiders.

The Seahawks got right against the Jets, but that doesn’t hide the fact that they’ve been slumping lately. Take the points.

Chiefs (-3) at Saints

The Chiefs always seem to show up in these big games. Now, they’re inside in a dome against Drew Brees coming off of an injury.

The Saints will be without Michael Thomas for the rest of the regular season. So far this year, that has meant trouble. The Saints are 6-1 ATS when Thomas plays and 1-5 ATS without him.

The Chiefs have won straight-up eight games in a row, but have failed to cover their last five. They’re due for a “Patrick Mahomes” game and it will come in New Orleans.

Dolphins (-1.5) vs. Patriots

What do we do boys and girls? We bet on the Dolphins.

Miami is 19-6 against the spread in their last 25 games. The Patriots barely have an offense. Don’t put much thought into this one and take a much better team at home giving less than a field goal.

Eagles (+6.5) at Cardinals

The Eagles looked like a new team with Jalen Hurts at the helm last week as they took down the Saints.

The Cardinals are 1-5 in their last six games against the spread and are 1-4 under Kliff Kingsbury as a favorite at home.

Doug Peterson is now 11-2 against the spread without Carson Wentz as their QB. For some reason, they just play better without the guy. I think it’ll continue on Sunday.

Week 14 results: 2-5

2020 season: 30-44-2

Bills Bets: 8-5

