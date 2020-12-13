Feldman’s Favorites: Week 14

PITTSBURGH, PA – DECEMBER 15: Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 15, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ‘Tis the season for successful betting.

Feldman’s Favorites has some momentum, with two straight winning weeks. Last time out, I went 3-2 with one of the cruelest losses I’ve ever suffered.

Texans/Colts Over 51. The game was 24-20 at the half. It ended at 26-20. I already penciled that one in as a win at the half. Then both teams fell asleep and Deshaun Watson fumbled at the goal line in the waning moments.

We also handed out a Bills winner and a teaser winner. 5-2 total in picks overall. Not too shabby.

Time for another week of winners. Seven picks for you. As always, lines are the Action Network consensus at the time of this article’s publication.

And away we go…

Bills -2 vs. Steelers

I’ve watched every game for both teams all season. Everything is leaning Buffalo’s way.

The Bills are as healthy as they’ve ever been. Other than Jaquon Johnson, every Bill on the active roster is good to go for Sunday night. The Steelers are very unhealthy.

They’ve already lost Devin Bush for the season. They lost Bud Dupree. They’re down Joe Haden and Rob Spillane. Vince Williams is on the COVID list.

Avery Williamson, basically their only healthy middle linebacker, will be in charge of relaying the defensive assignments. He came over from the Jets mid-season and has played 82 total snaps for the Steelers this year.

To add to all of their defensive issues, the Steelers’ wide receivers are currently allergic to catching the football. 15 drops in the last two games.

Most drops in NFL this season:



1. Steelers: 33

2. Lions: 30

3. Cowboys: 29

4. Packers: 27

t-5. Falcons: 26

t-5: Bucs: 26 pic.twitter.com/foAQtThdsu — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 9, 2020

The Bills were clicking on all cylinders on Monday night. Expect it to carry over to Sunday night. Honestly, the only reason to pick the Steelers is that they can’t possibly be as bad on offense as they’ve been the past two weeks.

But that’s not good enough for me. Bills 30, Steelers 24.

Falcons +1 at Chargers, Over 49

I’m taking the Falcons for their advantage in coaching. Can you imagine saying that a few weeks into the season?

Since firing head coach Dan Quinn, Raheem Morris has righted the ship. The Falcons are 4-3 against the spread since firing Quinn. Two of those losses were by a combined 4.5 points (against the spread).

On the other hand, the Chargers have lost their last six games against the spread. Six! Anthony Lynn seems like a lame duck, evident by their 45-0 drubbing at the hands of the Patriots.

I also like the over. The Falcons have been bad in that category, going 1-5 for overs in their last six. But over their last 7 games, when you take out their two matchups against the Taysom Hill-led Saints, they’ve been putting points up. In those five games, they’ve averaged just under 33 points per game. The Chargers cleared the over seven times in a row before going under the last two games.

I’ll gladly take Matt Ryan and Justin Herbert only needing to hit 50.

Panthers (-3.5) vs. Broncos

I’m a big fan of this line. Both these teams are 7-5 against the spread this year, but I feel so much more confident betting on the Panthers than the Broncos.

Even in some of Denver’s brightest moments, like last week keeping things close against the Chiefs, they just haven’t played winning football. The Broncos are dead last in DVOA offense according to Football Outsiders.

The Panthers have covered in three of their last four and I’m much more confident in putting my money on them.

Dolphins (+7) vs. Chiefs

We’re just going to keep rolling on the Dolphins until they bust. They’re 8-3 against the spread this year and 18-6 in their last 24 overall.

Everybody loves to talk about how the Steelers have barely been beating their bad opponents, but the Chiefs are doing the same exact thing. They’ve lost their last four against the spread with razor-thin wins against the Broncos, Raiders, and Panthers.

Texans (-1.5) at Bears

I love betting against the Bears and recently the Texans have been a good team to bet on.

Houston has won three of their last four against the spread. Would have been four of four if the aforementioned collapse against the Colts didn’t happen.

You don’t need me to tell you the Bears have been bad. Losers of their last six straight-up and their last four against the spread. I’ll gladly take Deshaun Watson against Mitch Trubisky by less than a field goal.

Bengals (+3) vs. Cowboys

Both their teams are just bad. The Bengals have been quite bad since Joe Burrow got injured. The Cowboys have been bad all year, but especially the last 1.5 weeks after Zack Martin got injured in their Thanksgiving game.

Don’t watch this one, but I’m happy to take three points in a game that will probably end up some weird non-football score like 23-22 or 15-13. Who knows, maybe it ends in a tie.

Week 13 results: 3-2

2020 season: 28-39-2

Bills Bets: 7-5

