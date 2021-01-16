Feldman’s Favorites: Divisional Round

TAMPA, FL – NOVEMBER 08: Two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history Drew Brees (9) of the Saints and Tom Brady (12) of the Buccaneers share a few words of encouragement after the regular season game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 08, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

AJ's got six winners for you as you enjoy a thrilling weekend of playoff football

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are no ties in the playoffs, but there are plenty of pushes when you’re gambling.

Last week was a strange one for me, going 2-3-2 with my picks. The Bills/Colts pushed on the over and my posted line of Washington +8 was a push as well. The line ended up closing at about +10, but those are the breaks.

We forge on to the the next round just two games under .500 on the season. Time to get back on top.

As always, these lines are the consensus lines posted at the Action Network at the time of this article’s publication.

Let’s hand out some winners..

Just like last time, these picks can be read about in detail by clicking on the link above. Of note, that Ravens line is moving up to +3 and I’m holding out on betting it until it gets there (if it gets there).

Packers (-6.5) vs. Rams

Aaron Rodgers giving less than a touchdown against a battered Jared Goff? Yes please.

The Packers have been on cruise control lately, winning their last six games by at least eight points.

Their offensive line has held up without David Bakhtiari and should be able to slow down the Rams’ defensive line. If they can do that, L.A. is in deep trouble.

The Packers have had two weeks to get rested up and should be able to outscore the Rams with relative ease.

Buccaneers (+3) at Saints

Do you know why it’s tough to beat a team three times in a row? Because you have to do it three times against a playoff team. That’s not the reason why I’m making this bet.

I watched every excruciating minute of the Saints/Bears game and I wasn’t really impressed with Brees and the boys. You would have liked to see them put that game to bed a little bit sooner.

Same for the Bucs against Washington, but I kind of figured they would struggle a little with WFT’s front four.

I like what Tampa’s doing lately. They’ve seemed to finally figure out how to use all of their weapons and have scored at least 31 points in their last four games. I’ll take three points and Tom Brady in the playoffs.

Browns (+10) at Chiefs

Kansas City’s struggles covering this season are well documented. They’re 1-7 ATS over their last eight. While the Steelers did their best to hand the Browns the game on a silver platter, quite a few of those mistakes were induced by the Browns.

The Chiefs were slow starters in the playoffs last year and could do the same on Sunday. According to Stuckey of the Action Network, over the past 10 seasons, Divisional Round favorites coming off a bye after resting their starters in Week 17 have gone 0-5 against the spread. That’s a fun stat.

Take the points and root for a much easier opponent for the Bills (maybe) in the AFC Championship Game.

Wild Card Round: 2-3-2

Season overall record: 52-54-6

Bills Bets: 15-8-1

